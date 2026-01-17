If you're running a community theater, gallery, or music program with a small team and tight budget, you're probably juggling PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for ticket sales, and spreadsheets to track it all—while losing hundreds to fees every month. This guide walks through seven platforms that handle ticketing, memberships, and donations in one place, comparing what each costs and what arts-specific features you actually get.
PayPal was created for online shopping, not for arts fundraising. If you're selling season subscriptions, building relationships with patrons, and taking donations during intermission, PayPal's basic payment buttons just can't keep up.
Arts nonprofits need platforms that support performance tickets, memberships, gallery opening donations, and auction bids—all in one place. PayPal charges 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction for registered 501(c)(3) organizations and 2.89% + $0.49 for business accounts. But it doesn't offer the tools you need for the fundraising activities that keep community theaters, galleries, and music programs thriving.
Here's what you're missing with PayPal:
For a community theater raising $20,000 through ticket sales and donations, PayPal's fees cost $398-$580 each year. That money could cover artist stipends, fund new workshops, or help upgrade your venue.
Zeffy is a zero-fee fundraising platform designed for nonprofits like yours. You get ticketing, auctions, memberships, and donor tracking in one place—with zero fees cutting into your budget.
This makes a big difference when you're juggling season tickets, silent auctions at your gala, and monthly patron memberships. While PayPal manages basic payments, it makes you juggle several tools for everything else.
Key differences for arts nonprofits:
What You Need
PayPal
Zeffy
Transaction Fees
1.99-2.89% + $0.49 per transaction
0% (donors can optionally cover processing)
Event Ticketing
Not available (requires separate platform)
Built-in with reserved seating options
Silent Auctions
Not available
Integrated auction tools for galas
Membership Management
Basic recurring payments only
Full patron and subscriber tracking
QR Code Donations
Not available
Place codes in programs or beside artwork
Tap to Pay
Separate hardware required
Accept donations during intermission via app
Tax Receipts
Manual process
Automatic after every contribution
Donor CRM
Not available
Built-in tracking and segmentation
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Louisiana switched from expensive donor management software to Zeffy and saved hundreds in monthly fees. Executive Director Leyla Hekmatdoost shares:
"With the previous software, I needed an add-on app to create events or fundraisers. I appreciate that with Zeffy, I can have everything in one place." — Leyla Hekmatdoost, Executive Director, Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center
Here's how the top payment processors stack up if you need more than just basic donation buttons for your arts organization.
Platform
Monthly Fees
Transaction Fees
Ticketing
Memberships
Auctions
Best For
Zeffy
$0
0%
✓
✓
✓
All-in-one arts fundraising
PayPal
$0
1.99-2.89% + $0.49
✗
Limited
✗
Basic donations only
Stripe
$0
2.2% + $0.30
Via plugins
Via plugins
✗
Custom integrations
Square
$0
2.6% + $0.10
Limited
✗
✗
Box office sales
Donorbox
$0-139
1.75-2.95%
✗
Limited
✗
Donation forms
Venmo
$0
1.9% + $0.10
✗
✗
✗
Small casual events
Eventbrite
$0
3.7% + $1.79/ticket
✓
✗
✗
Event ticketing only
The best fit depends on your fundraising mix. Small community theaters and galleries often need integrated ticketing and donations without monthly fees, while larger arts groups may want custom integrations.
These seven platforms each offer a different approach to nonprofit payment processing, from zero-fee solutions to specialized tools for specific fundraising needs.
Pricing: Completely free—no monthly, platform, or transaction fees
Key Features: Integrated ticketing with reserved seating, membership management, silent auctions, QR codes for gallery donations, Tap to Pay for events
Why it works for arts orgs: Purpose-built for nonprofits; handles everything from season tickets to gala auctions in one platform
When you're selling tickets to your spring performance, running a silent auction at your annual gala, and managing monthly patron memberships, you need one system that handles it all. Zeffy puts all your fundraising tools together and never takes a percentage of what you raise.
A small arts nonprofit raising $30,000 each year saves $600–$1,500 compared to PayPal or Eventbrite. That money funds artist stipends, educational programs, or venue improvements instead of disappearing into processing fees.
What makes Zeffy different for arts fundraising:
Another real example: The Toronto Children's Choir transitioned to Zeffy and recovered over $4,000 in annual fees. This allowed them to expand their music education program and reach 200 more students every year.
"Switching to Zeffy freed up more money for our outreach and scholarships. The team was there for us with every question." — Emma Bell, Operations Manager, Toronto Children's Choir
Pricing: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rates available)
Key Features: Robust API, subscription billing, international payments
Limitations for arts: Requires technical setup; no built-in ticketing or donor management
Stripe is a payment processor that offers powerful infrastructure if you have a developer on your team. You can build custom payment flows and integrations, but you'll need some technical skills to set everything up.
The platform processes payments reliably and offers nonprofit discount rates. You'll need to add separate tools for ticketing, memberships, and donor tracking—which can add both cost and complexity.
Stripe provides robust payment infrastructure but lacks built-in arts features like ticketing.
What you'll need to add:
Pricing: 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction
Key Features: Point-of-sale hardware, basic event ticketing, inventory tracking
Best for: Organizations with physical box offices or merchandise sales
Square's interface is designed for retail efficiency rather than nonprofit donor management.
Square is built for in-person transactions. You can sell tickets and merchandise at your box office or gallery gift shop using their card readers and mobile app (including Android support).
But Square is focused on sales, not donor relationships. Features like automated tax receipts, patron tracking, and membership tools aren't included. You may need to supplement Square with other platforms to get the full picture of your supporters.
Compare PayPal vs Square to see which handles in-person sales better for your needs.
Pricing: 1.75% platform fee (Pro plan) + payment processing
Key Features: Embeddable forms, recurring donations, donor portal
Limitations: No event ticketing; requires separate tools for full fundraising
Donorbox is a donation platform focused on forms you can embed on your website. If your main need is collecting one-time and recurring donations, you'll get clean forms that are easy for donors to use.
Donorbox provides clean, embeddable forms for basic donation collection.
Arts organizations will still need separate platforms for ticketing, auctions, and memberships. That means more logins, more manual work, and more opportunities for errors.
Pricing: 1.9% + $0.10 for instant transfers
Key Features: Social payments, QR codes, instant recognition
Best for: Very small arts groups or informal fundraising
Venmo is a peer-to-peer payment app that works for casual, small-scale fundraising. You can collect donations from people who already use the app, and its social feed provides a bit of visibility as donors give.
Venmo's social feed provides visibility for casual giving but lacks professional nonprofit branding.
Venmo isn't built for nonprofit fundraising, so you won't get tax receipts, donor tracking, or event management. It can fill a gap for quick, informal efforts but isn't ideal for growing an arts organization.
Pricing: Free for free events; 3.7% + $1.79 per paid ticket
Key Features: Event creation and promotion, mobile ticketing, QR check-in, attendee management, social sharing
Limitations for arts: High per-ticket fees; no donation tools or membership management
Eventbrite is an event ticketing platform that helps you promote public events and sell tickets. The platform's discovery features make it easier for people to find your performances and exhibitions.
Eventbrite specializes in ticketing and discovery but lacks integrated donation features.
The cost adds up for fundraising events. A $50 ticket costs your organization $3.64 in fees (or your attendees pay $5.64 extra), and you still need separate platforms for donations, auctions, and member programs.
Pricing: $60-$350/month based on contacts + 2.9% + $0.30 payment processing
Key Features: Membership database, event registration, website builder, email marketing, online payments
Best for: Arts councils and community theaters with active membership programs who need an all-in-one membership site
Wild Apricot is a membership management platform for organizations that want a website, member directory, and event registration in one place. This works well for arts councils and theaters with hundreds of members.
Wild Apricot provides a central hub for managing member databases and websites, though costs scale with your contact list size.
Monthly fees can be high for smaller organizations, especially when you add transaction fees on top of the subscription. For example, a small gallery with 200 members pays $900–$1,200 each year before collecting any donations.
Choosing the right platform means focusing on features designed for the way arts organizations fundraise—not just basic payment options.
You need a platform that handles ticket sales and donations without making you juggle multiple logins. When someone buys a ticket to your performance, they should be able to add a donation at checkout and receive one tax receipt for both.
Look for tools that let you create different ticket types (general admission, VIP, student discounts) and add optional donation amounts right in the purchase flow.
Donors use their phones for everything—your platform should too. QR codes in your programs or beside artwork let people give instantly, without typing a URL.
Tap to Pay means you can accept credit card donations during intermission or gallery openings using just your phone—no extra hardware needed.
Every dollar lost to processing fees can't support artist stipends, education programs, or your venue. A community theater raising $25,000 loses $497–$722 to PayPal's fees every year—enough to fund several artist workshops or student scholarships.
Look for transparent pricing with no hidden charges. Some platforms advertise "free" plans but charge percentage-based fees on every transaction.
You need to track more than just payments—knowing your season subscribers, annual patrons, and supporter groups helps you build lasting relationships. This shouldn't require a separate CRM.
Look for built-in donor tracking that records giving history, sends thank-you receipts, and supports targeted emails.
Professional, customizable donation forms and instant tax receipts show donors and grant-makers your credibility. Your checkout page should reflect your brand—not a generic payment processor.
Automated receipts save your team hours and make tax time easier for your supporters.
Choose platforms with real human support—people who understand nonprofit life, not just tech troubleshooting. When you're setting up for your biggest fundraiser, you need fast, friendly help.
Look for support via phone, email, or chat at no extra cost.
Arts organizations switching from PayPal save hundreds to thousands each year and gain integrated tools built for cultural fundraising. The right platform ends the chaos of juggling tickets, donations, and memberships across several systems.
For most small to midsize arts nonprofits, Zeffy is the most complete solution. You get ticketing (including reserved seating), membership management, auction tools, donor tracking, and mobile payment features—all with zero fees cutting into your mission.
A community theater raising $30,000 annually saves $600–$1,500 compared to PayPal or Eventbrite. That's money that pays for artist stipends, educational workshops, or venue upgrades instead of being lost to processing costs.
Larger institutions with custom integration needs might look at Stripe for its API, but you'll need technical resources to build out ticketing and donor management. Square is a good fit if you sell a lot of merchandise alongside your fundraising.
Avoid platforms that charge high fees without supporting arts-specific needs. Eventbrite's 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket adds up quickly when selling hundreds of seats—and you'll still need separate tools for donations and memberships.
What Is the Best PayPal Alternative for Arts Nonprofits That Need Integrated Ticketing and Donations?
Zeffy offers the most comprehensive solution with zero fees, including reserved seating, group sales, and QR check-in—all integrated with donation and membership tools. Unlike Eventbrite (which charges 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket) or PayPal (which doesn't offer ticketing at all), Zeffy manages your entire fundraising operation in one platform.
Can Arts Nonprofits Accept Donations During Performances Without Paying Transaction Fees?
Yes, Zeffy's Tap to Pay feature lets you accept contactless donations during events without any transaction fees. Collect donations during intermission, at gallery openings, or beside artwork using just your phone—no separate card reader or monthly hardware fees required.
Do Digital Wallet Payments Like Apple Pay and Google Pay Generate Automatic Tax Receipts for Arts Donors?
Most modern processors including Zeffy, Stripe, and Square support digital wallets and automatically generate tax-deductible receipts for all payment methods. Donors can give using Apple Pay or Google Pay and receive their receipt instantly by email.
How Can Arts Nonprofits Switch from PayPal to a New Platform Without Losing Recurring Patron Supporters?
Plan the transition between performance seasons and communicate clearly with recurring donors about updating their payment information. Most platforms, including Zeffy, offer migration support to help you import donor data and set up new recurring gifts without losing supporters during the switch.
