Sponsorship Letter Templates: 10 Samples + How-To Guide

⚡ TL;DR — The Short Answer Verdict: A sponsorship letter that gets a yes leads with what the sponsor receives, names a specific tier and dollar amount, and arrives 6 to 8 weeks before the event. What works: Personalizing beyond the name, naming a concrete tier, tying dollars to a measurable outcome, and following up on a structured cadence. What doesn't: Vague asks, donation-style language, burying the dollar amount, and sending without a follow-up plan. Best for: Nonprofits, schools, churches, sports organizations, and community groups seeking event, corporate, in-kind, or volunteer sponsors. Worth considering if: You need ready-to-send templates for any sponsorship situation, from galas and sports leagues to food drives and silent auctions.

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Table of contents

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Anatomy of a sponsorship letter that gets a yes

A sponsorship letter isn't a donation ask. It's a one-page business proposal for a partnership where the sponsor gets something measurable back: logo visibility, employee engagement, audience reach tied to their CSR goals. The best letters lead with what the company will receive, name a specific tier with a specific dollar amount, and arrive 6 to 8 weeks before the event.

Before you copy a template below, make sure your letter has these six essentials:

Personalized greeting that names the recipient and references something specific about their company (a CSR program, a past sponsorship, a local tie).

Clear introduction of your organization in two sentences: who you are, who you serve, and why this sponsor is a fit.

Specific tiered ask with a dollar amount ("We're inviting you to join as a $2,500 Gold sponsor"), not a vague "any support is appreciated."

Sponsor benefits listed concretely: logo placement, audience size, social reach, speaking slot, comped tickets, employee engagement opportunities.

Impact statement that ties their dollars to a tangible outcome ("Your $2,500 funds 50 program meals" or "underwrites our youth coding lab for a semester").

Call to action with timeline: a clear next step, your direct contact, and a follow-up date so the ball doesn't sit in their court forever.

Keep the whole letter to one page, about 300 to 400 words. Sponsorship decision-makers skim. With the anatomy in mind, here are 10 templates you can adapt for any situation.

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10 sponsorship letter templates for any situation

1. Sponsorship letter for events

Use this when you have a confirmed event date, an audience profile, and tiered benefits to offer. It works for galas, runs, festivals, conferences, and community fundraisers.

Dear [Recipient Name],

I hope this letter finds you well. My name is [Name] from [Your Nonprofit Name], a [brief description of your nonprofit and mission]. We're hosting [Event Name] on [Date], an event dedicated to [briefly describe the event's purpose]. Given your company's commitment to [mention their relevant values or initiatives], we believe you'd make a fantastic partner.

By sponsoring [Event Name], your brand will gain exposure to [mention audience size and demographics] and be recognized as a key supporter of [cause], which helps [emphasize the impact of the event on your community]. Here's a sneak peek at our sponsorship benefits: [list key perks such as logo placement, social media mentions, speaking opportunities, comped VIP tickets].

We offer sponsorship levels from [lowest tier amount] to [highest tier amount], and I would love to discuss how we can tailor this partnership to align with your goals. I will follow up in a few days to discuss further, or you can reach me at [your contact information]. Thank you for your time and consideration. We would be honored to have your support.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Nonprofit Name]

Pro tip: If your event has both in-person and virtual tiers, spell out the benefits for each. Virtual sponsors often get more for less (a logo on a livestream reaches more eyeballs than one on a step-and-repeat). Say that.

When sponsors say yes, you'll need a clean way to deliver their comped VIP seats and tracked check-in. Zeffy's free event ticketing so VIP sponsor seats and comped tickets are easy to deliver handles QR check-in and tiered ticket types at no cost to your nonprofit.

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2. Corporate sponsorship letter

Use this for established companies with formal CSR or community giving programs. Research their giving priorities before you send. Corporate sponsorships almost always require alignment with a published CSR pillar (education, health, environment, equity).

Dear [Recipient Name],

I am exploring a partnership between [Your Nonprofit Name] and [Company Name]. As a leader in [industry], your company has demonstrated a commitment to [mention their relevant CSR pillar or recent initiative], which aligns with our mission to [briefly describe your nonprofit's work].

We would love to invite [Company Name] to become a corporate sponsor of [describe initiative, event, or program]. Your support would directly contribute to [specific impact] while providing [detail perks, exposure, and engagement opportunities] for your brand.

I would love to schedule a time to connect on this opportunity. I will follow up with you soon, but please feel free to reach out anytime. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to collaborating.

Best,

[Your Name]

[Your Nonprofit Name]

Pro tip: Before you send, search "[Company Name] CSR report" or "[Company Name] community giving." Reference one specific program they already fund in your opening paragraph. That single line of homework dramatically improves your odds.

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3. Sponsorship letter for sports teams

Use this for youth leagues, school teams, club programs, and adult recreational teams. Sports sponsorships work because the benefits are tangible: a logo on a jersey or banner is visible at every game, every season.

Dear [Recipient Name],

On behalf of [Your Sports Organization Name], I would love to invite you to a sponsorship opportunity that could bring valuable exposure to [Company Name] while supporting [specific impact of the sponsorship on your community].

We are currently seeking sponsors for [Team Name or Event Name] to help us provide essential resources such as equipment, uniforms, and travel expenses while giving your brand visibility among our fan base of [audience size]. In return, we'd love to offer you [mention relevant perks such as logo placement on jerseys, event banners, social media promotions].

Would you be interested in discussing how we can tailor a sponsorship package that best meets your company's goals? I'm happy to chat more and look forward to hearing from you soon. Thank you for your time and support.

Best,

[Your Name]

[Your Organization Name]

Illustrative tier scaffolding you can adapt to your own program (these are starting points, not industry benchmarks):

$500 Jersey Sponsor: logo on team jerseys for one season.

$1,000 Event Sponsor: logo on event banner, social shoutouts, PA mention.

$2,500 Season Sponsor: jersey logo, banner, social, PA mention, plaque at end-of-season banquet.

Set your real tier amounts based on your audience size, league reach, and what you can credibly deliver.

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4. School sponsorship letter

Use this for PTA/PTO fundraisers, school programs, and educational events. Time these around the school year: send in August or September for fall events, and in January for spring. Avoid late-spring sends. Corporate education budgets are usually committed by then.

Dear [Recipient Name],

I am reaching out on behalf of [School Name] to invite [Company Name] to become a valued sponsor of our upcoming [event/program name]. As a key supporter of education, your company would be a great partner in helping us provide [specific benefits like technology, scholarships, or after-school programs].

Partnering with [School Name] also gives you brand exposure through [mention recognition opportunities such as banners, event programs, social media shoutouts]. More importantly, your support will directly impact the students of [School Name], helping them [describe positive outcome].

We offer sponsorship levels from [lowest tier amount] to [highest tier amount], and I'd love to discuss how we can co-create a partnership that aligns with your goals.

I will follow up in a few days, but please feel free to contact me at [your contact information].

With our appreciation,

[Your Name]

[School Name]

Pro tip: If you're a PTA/PTO, mention your 501(c)(3) status (or your school's foundation) explicitly. Corporate sponsors often need a tax-deductibility confirmation up front before they'll route a check.

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5. Church sponsorship letter

Use this for community outreach programs, mission trips, and church-hosted events open to the broader community.

Dear [Recipient Name],

We would love to invite [Company Name] to become a valued sponsor of our upcoming [event/program name]. As a community-driven organization, your company sounds like an excellent partner for [Church Name] as we expand support in our community through [specific benefits, such as outreach programs, community services, or support for church ministries].

You'll receive meaningful exposure through [mention recognition opportunities such as banners, event programs, social media shoutouts]. Our sponsors mean the world to us, and with your support we can [describe positive outcomes, such as supporting local families, strengthening community outreach, or enriching spiritual growth].

Can we connect soon to talk about what a partnership might look like? We're open to any ideas you may have, too.

We are grateful for your support in helping us fulfill our mission.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Church Name]

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6. Food donation request letter

Use this for food pantries, community meals, shelter programs, and any initiative where the sponsor's product itself is the donation.

Dear [Recipient Name],

You might know that [impactful stat about food insecurity or demand in the area]. We're working to change that stat, and we thought you might be able to help [Nonprofit Name] on our mission to [mission]. Specifically, we'd love if you could provide food donations for our upcoming [event/program name], which aims to [specific goal, such as feeding families in need, supporting community outreach].

We admire how [Sponsor Name] cares about the well-being of our community, so it felt right to reach out. We are seeking donations of [list specific food items needed, such as non-perishable foods, fresh produce, or prepared meals]. Your donation will help us serve those in need, providing nourishment and comfort to individuals and families facing difficult times.

We would happily acknowledge your generosity through [mention recognition opportunities such as event programs, social media shoutouts, or during the event itself]. Your support will help feed our community and send a message of compassion and solidarity.

If you can help, please contact me directly at [your contact information] and I'd be happy to arrange the donation details. We are truly grateful for your consideration and support.

Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Nonprofit Name]

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7. In-kind sponsorship letter

Use this when you need products or services instead of cash: catering, printing, venue space, photography, A/V equipment, legal or accounting hours, transportation, or volunteer staffing.

Dear [Recipient Name],

[Nonprofit Name] would like to invite [Company Name] to become an in-kind sponsor for our upcoming [event/program name]. We are seeking donations of [specific goods or services needed], and your support would be crucial to the success of this initiative.

Common in-kind asks include:

Catering, food, and beverage

Venue space or meeting rooms

Printing and signage

Photography, video, or A/V production

Professional services (legal, accounting, design, marketing)

Auction items, raffle prizes, or gift baskets

Transportation or logistics

Software licenses or technology equipment

As an in-kind sponsor, your contribution will directly support [specific goal or impact of the event/program]. In return, we would be happy to acknowledge your generosity through [mention recognition opportunities such as event programs, social media shoutouts, website listings, or signage at the event]. Your involvement will showcase your commitment to [cause or community] and help us achieve our mission.

We are grateful for any donation you can make and would be happy to discuss how we can tailor our partnership to align with your company's goals. If you are interested in supporting us as an in-kind sponsor, please contact me directly at [your contact information].

Thank you for your consideration and for helping us make a meaningful impact. We look forward to the possibility of partnering with you.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Nonprofit Name]

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8. Auction item sponsorship letter

Use this for silent auctions, live auctions, and raffle prize requests. Be specific about the item type and the audience who'll see it.

Dear [Recipient Name],

I hope you're doing well. I was talking with the team at [Nonprofit Name], and we think [Company Name] would be an incredible auction item sponsor for our upcoming [event name]. We are seeking donations of [specific items or services, such as gift certificates, products, or experiences] to feature in our auction, and your contribution would be a perfect fit.

The funds raised through our auction will directly support [brief description of the nonprofit's mission or project]. Your donation will help us make a lasting impact. In return, we would happily promote your business through [mention recognition opportunities, such as event programs, social media shoutouts, live event announcements, or banners at the auction].

We would be honored to have your support and would love to discuss how we can highlight your contribution at the event. Let's connect if you want to donate an auction item or learn more about the event.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to partner with us and support our mission.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Nonprofit Name]

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9. Volunteer sponsorship request letter

Use this when you're asking a company to mobilize its employees as volunteers (corporate volunteer days, skills-based volunteering, event staffing).

Dear [Recipient Name],

I am reaching out on behalf of [Nonprofit Name] to invite [Company Name] to become a volunteer sponsor for our upcoming [event/program name]. We seek support from companies like yours to help us provide volunteer opportunities for individuals eager to give back and make a difference while being recognized for doing so.

As a volunteer sponsor, your company will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of our [event/program], which aims to [briefly describe the nonprofit's mission or the event's purpose]. In return for your support, we would be pleased to offer recognition through [mention recognition opportunities such as your company's logo on event materials, social media shoutouts, mention during the event, or the chance to showcase your business at the event].

If you are interested in sponsoring volunteers or learning more about how you can get involved, please contact me at [your contact information].

Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference in our community.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Nonprofit Name]

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10. Sponsorship thank you letter

Send within 48 hours of receiving a sponsorship commitment. Speed matters: a fast, personal thank-you is the foundation of a renewable sponsorship.

Dear [Recipient Name],

On behalf of [Your Nonprofit Name], I extend our deepest gratitude for your generous sponsorship of [event/cause name]. Your support has significantly impacted us, allowing us to [describe the positive outcome of their sponsorship].

Thanks to your partnership, we will be able to [specific results, such as number of people helped, resources provided, funds raised]. Your commitment to [mention their values aligning with your cause] has made a real difference.

We are honored to have you as a valued sponsor and look forward to continuing our partnership. We'll share updates on the success of this initiative and hope to collaborate with you again in the future.

Thank you once again for your generosity and support.

Warmest regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Nonprofit Name]

Pro tip: Send the thank-you within 48 hours, then follow with a mid-event update and a post-event impact report. Three touchpoints is the minimum for converting a one-time sponsor into a renewing partner.

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How to write a sponsorship letter: a 9-step guide

Whether you adapt a template above or start from scratch, here's how to ask for sponsorship in a way that covers every base.

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1. Open with a warm, specific introduction

A generic letter that feels mass-mailed turns sponsors off in the first sentence. Use the recipient's name and reference something specific about their company: a recent CSR report, a past sponsorship, a local connection.

Most common mistake: "Dear Sir or Madam" or "To Whom It May Concern." If you can't find a name, you haven't researched enough yet.

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2. Personalize beyond the name

Names are the floor, not the ceiling. Continue personalization throughout: reference causes they've supported, their mission statement, charitable passions shared, local office locations, or recent news relevant to their region.

Personalization details to include:

Causes they have supported in the past

Their mission or values statement

Shared charitable focus areas

Local office or facility locations

Recent news events relevant to their community

Most common mistake: mentioning a CSR pillar without tying it to your specific ask. "We see you care about education" is filler. "We see you funded three STEM scholarships at [Local College] last year, and our program serves the same students" is a hook.

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3. State key sponsorship details up front

Your first two paragraphs should answer every question a busy decision-maker has. They will skim. Make sure the first 100 words contain who, what, when, why, and how much.

Key details to lead with:

Your nonprofit's name and cause

The event, program, or initiative

The specific sponsorship ask (tier and amount)

The headline benefit for the sponsor

Most common mistake: burying the dollar amount on page two. Sponsors decide whether to read on based on the ask. Hide it and they bounce.

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4. Put yourself in your sponsor's shoes

Sponsors aren't donors. They're businesses making a marketing or CSR decision. As you write, ask: "If I were them, would I see the value quickly? Is the audience demographic clear? Are the deliverables tangible?"

Reflect on:

Can the reader understand the ask in 30 seconds?

Are the sponsor benefits concrete (logo size, audience reach, social impressions)?

Does the impact statement tie their dollars to a real outcome?

Most common mistake: writing the letter as a donation appeal. "Help us help others" is a donor pitch. "Your $2,500 puts your logo in front of 1,200 attendees and underwrites our after-school program for the semester" is a sponsorship pitch.

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5. Name a specific tier and dollar amount

Don't ask for "any level of support." Name a tier. Sponsors anchor on the number you suggest, and a specific ask is easier to approve than an open-ended one.

Most common mistake: "We have sponsorship opportunities starting at $500." Better: "We're inviting [Company Name] to join as our $2,500 Gold sponsor."

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6. Send it from someone with weight

Requests from an executive director, board member, or board chair land harder than requests from an unfamiliar staffer. The sender signals how seriously you're treating the relationship.

If a board member or volunteer has a personal connection to the company, route the letter through them. A warm intro from a known contact is worth more than ten cold pitches.

Most common mistake: sending from a generic "info@" address. Use a named sender with a direct reply path.

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7. Give sponsors room to negotiate

You won't know their budget or what they've already committed to this year. Build in flexibility: "Let us know if a different level works better for your team" or "We're open to a custom partnership."

Most common mistake: framing the ask as take-it-or-leave-it. A flexible ask keeps the conversation alive even if your suggested tier is wrong.

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8. Show measurable impact

Sponsors want their name attached to outcomes, not vague good vibes. Include a stat or short story that shows what their dollars will do.

Most common mistake: "Your support helps us serve our community." Better: "Last year, $5,000 sponsorships funded 1,200 hot meals at our community kitchen. Your $5,000 this year does the same, with your logo on every table."

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9. Proofread, then plan the follow-up

Have a teammate read every letter before it goes out. Small errors (a wrong company name, a misspelled executive) kill credibility instantly. After sending, plan a follow-up: 5 to 7 business days for the first nudge, then again a week later if there's no reply.

Most common mistake: sending and waiting. Sponsors don't always say no. They often just forget to say yes. Follow up.

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How to create sponsorship tiers that attract partners

Tiered sponsorship packages do two jobs: they anchor the sponsor on a specific dollar amount, and they let you scale benefits to what each company can deliver. Most successful nonprofit programs use three to five tiers with named levels (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum is the most common shorthand).

The table below is illustrative scaffolding for the first time you build a tier structure. It is not an industry benchmark. Your real tier amounts should be set based on your audience size, your event scale, your sponsor base, and what you can credibly deliver.

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Tier Amount Sample benefits Bronze $500 Logo on event website, social media thank-you post, listing in event program Silver $1,000 All Bronze benefits + logo on event signage, two complimentary event tickets, half-page program ad Gold $2,500 All Silver benefits + logo on step-and-repeat, four VIP tickets, full-page program ad, dedicated social post Platinum $5,000 All Gold benefits + speaking slot or stage mention, premium logo placement, eight VIP tickets, year-round website recognition, custom activation

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A few rules of thumb when you build your own tiers:

Make benefits scale meaningfully. Each tier up should feel materially better, not just one more bullet point.

Cap the top tier intentionally. Your highest tier should be reserved for partners delivering real activation value (booths, speaking slots, employee engagement).

Price for renewal, not just acquisition. A sponsor who feels they overpaid the first year won't come back. Deliver visibly more than the dollar amount suggests.

Once a sponsor commits at a tier, you need a clean way to collect the payment without losing 3 to 10% to platform and processing fees. Zeffy is where dollars and benefit fulfillment live fee-free: collect sponsorship payments with a free Zeffy donation form so a $2,500 sponsor check becomes $2,500 in your event budget, not $2,335 after platform fees. Nonprofits like Loose Ends have used that fee gap to fund the work directly: $1,715 in fee savings translated into one new hire and 2,500+ finished textile projects.

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What sponsors get in return

Sponsorships aren't donations. They're partnerships where sponsors receive concrete benefits in exchange for their support. The strongest letters make this exchange explicit up front.

Sponsors typically receive value through:

Brand visibility through event signage, social media mentions, logo features in materials, and press coverage

Community goodwill and reputation as a socially responsible, locally engaged business

Networking opportunities with attendees who match their target customer profile

Exclusive perks like VIP event access, speaking opportunities, employee volunteer days, or branded merchandise

Audience reach tied to demographics that match the sponsor's marketing goals

CSR reporting material. Most corporate sponsors need quantifiable community-impact stories for annual reports.

Quantify wherever possible. "Brand visibility" is vague. "Logo in front of 1,200 attendees and 8,000 social impressions" is a deliverable a sponsor's marketing team can defend internally.

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How to find the right sponsors for your nonprofit

If you don't yet have a target list, start here. Finding the right sponsors isn't about volume. It's about alignment. The companies most likely to say yes are the ones whose CSR goals, customer base, or community footprint overlap with your mission.

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Look for businesses that have supported similar causes

Start with companies that already sponsor nonprofit events like yours. Search their website, social media, press releases, and annual reports. A company with a track record of sponsoring causes adjacent to yours is dramatically more likely to say yes.

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Check companies with social impact programs

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs continue to expand as companies formalize their community giving. CSR information is typically public: look for an annual CSR or impact report, a company foundation page, or a "community" tab on the company website. Tailor your ask to the specific pillar they already fund.

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Reach out to local businesses

Big corporations aren't the only option. Small and mid-sized local businesses (restaurants, boutiques, fitness studios, professional services firms) often sponsor at smaller dollar amounts but with higher response rates and deeper community ties. Stop in person before you send the letter when you can.

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Find businesses whose customers overlap with your community

Think about which businesses would value reaching your audience. A college fundraiser is a natural fit for a local coffee shop or juice bar. A youth sports league is a natural fit for a pediatric dentist or kids' clothing store. Frame the sponsorship as a marketing investment that puts their brand in front of their target customer.

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Tap your network for warm introductions

The best sponsorship leads come from personal connections. Ask board members, donors, volunteers, and staff if they know anyone at companies on your target list. A warm introduction beats a cold pitch every time.

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Following up on your sponsorship letter

Most sponsorships are won in the follow-up, not the initial letter. Sponsors get dozens of asks. The ones who hear back from organized, professional follow-ups are the ones who get the yes.

Recommended follow-up cadence:

Day 5 to 7: First follow-up email. Keep it short, three sentences. Reference your original letter, restate the ask, offer a 15-minute call.

Day 14: Second follow-up. Add a piece of new information (recent event press, a peer-sponsor commitment, a new benefit you can offer).

Day 30: Final follow-up. Acknowledge that timing may not be right, leave the door open for a future cycle, and ask if they'd refer you to someone else in their organization.

Sample follow-up email:

Subject: Following up on [Event Name] sponsorship

Hi [Recipient Name],

I wanted to follow up on the sponsorship letter I sent on [date] for [Event Name] on [event date]. I know your inbox is full, so I'll keep this brief.

We're inviting [Company Name] to join as a [Tier] sponsor at [Amount], which would put your logo in front of [audience size] attendees and underwrite [specific impact]. I'd love to find 15 minutes for a quick call this week or next.

If sponsorship isn't a fit this year, I'd be grateful for a quick reply so I know where things stand. And if there's someone else on your team who handles community partnerships, an introduction would be much appreciated.

Thank you again for your time,

[Your Name]

[Your Nonprofit Name]

[Phone]

When a sponsor commits, send the thank-you within 48 hours. Pair that timing with automated thank-you and receipt tools so the formal acknowledgment goes out the moment payment clears. Then track sponsor relationships in Zeffy's free donor management (renewal dates, contact history, benefit fulfillment notes) so next year's ask is informed, not a cold restart.

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