28 Fun and Profitable Fundraising Ideas for Sports Teams

Funding sports teams and programs can be challenging, especially for nonprofit organizations and schools operating on tight budgets. Beyond equipment, uniforms, and travel costs, maintaining facilities and paying coaching staff require substantial resources.

Organizing successful fundraising initiatives is crucial to ensure young athletes have access to high-quality sports opportunities.

This guide presents over 20 innovative and engaging fundraising ideas to help sports teams and programs secure the financial support they need to thrive.

Our Top 28 Fundraising Ideas to Help Sports Teams

Fundraising Ideas for School Sports Team

1. Field Day

Sporting events are fundraising ideas that can unite communities and stir up excitement. Youth sports teams can capitalize on this by organizing an "On-Field Extravaganza" – a lively celebration of athletics and camaraderie.

Here are some simple tips to organize a successful field day fundraiser:

Secure a suitable venue, such as a local football field or park.

Invite students, families, and community members to participate.

Use social media or distribute flyers to spread the word about the event.

Organize several engaging activities, from traditional favorites like tug-of-war and potato sack races to innovative obstacle courses and skill challenges.

Sell tickets for individual games, directing all proceeds towards supporting your nonprofit sports team.

Offer exciting prizes, which can be sponsored by local businesses, fostering a sense of community engagement.

Include refreshment stalls, selling lemonade, ice cream, or other treats, which will provide an additional revenue stream.

This event raises necessary funds and strengthens the bond between your sports program and the community it serves.

2. Tournament of Youth Sports Teams

The fun of competition rushes through sports teams, but why not do it for a good cause by tapping into tournament fundraising ideas? Let youth sports team players unite around an important fundraiser by hosting an all-day tournament.

By having teams play off until an ultimate winner is declared, you can foster community spirit and fan engagement. Of course, you can highlight how everyone wins with this idea and continue spreading the word about your mission and work.

You can consider jerseys or t-shirts with the cause branding to help spread the word and offer a memorable event that the athletes and their families will love.

3. Concession Stand

There’s nothing like a good snack or refreshment at a sports event, especially those long days! You can create your concession stand to sell baked goods, fun-themed snacks matching team colors, and ice-cold drinks.

Volunteer involvement ensures that someone is always working the stand, and you might even turn it into a regular pop-up at all home games. This is one of the fundraising ideas you can use to raise money and sell donated items in exchange for monetary contributions.

4. Youth Sports Camp

Consider organizing a youth sports camp as an engaging and impactful fundraising initiative for your school sports teams. This can be a week-long summer camp or a weekend workshop tailored to your community's preferences and schedules.

Open the doors of your sports facilities to aspiring athletes, allowing them to learn new techniques, enhance their abilities, and gain invaluable exposure to the disciplines you represent.

By charging a reasonable enrollment fee, you can generate substantial funds to support your team's endeavors while inspiring the next generation of athletes. To maximize participation and ensure a successful event, consider offering early registration discounts, which can incentivize families to commit.

Free online ticketing platforms like Zeffy can streamline the registration process, minimize administrative costs, and enhance the overall experience for attendees.

For example, Dysart High School Spiritline Booster Club, Inc. created a registration form for their camp with Zeffy. The organization raised over $5000 from camp registrations, saving $250 on fees.

Beyond the financial benefits, a youth sports camp can serve as a powerful recruitment tool, identifying and nurturing promising young talent who may one day contribute to the future success of your sports programs.

5. Punish the Coach

Brace yourselves for sports fundraising ideas that will delight players and ignite a competitive spirit within the community.

Introduce the "Coaches' Challenge," a captivating event where coaches must participate in a series of silly and challenging tasks as punishment for reaching specific fundraising goals. The possibilities are endless, whether it's a pie-eating contest, a dunk tank extravaganza, or a quirky obstacle course.

As players witness their coaches' unwavering commitment to the cause, they reinforce the values of sportsmanship, dedication, and teamwork at the heart of athletic endeavors.

Here are some fun “punishment” ideas:

Set up a ‘dunk the coach’ tank

Make coaches run laps or do burpees

Organize a dodgeball competition

Pro Tip: Add a fundraising thermometer to your donation page to boost engagement and encourage donations with every task the coaches complete.

6. Student Teacher Face-Off

Organize a healthy competition between your sports team and the teachers. For an engaging fundraising event, include sports competitions, fun games, and trivia contests.

‍

You can sell tickets for the showdown and collect funds for your youth sports team. You can also organize a teacher vs student fashion show and ask attendees to vote for the best look.

These fundraising ideas keep everyone looking forward to fun ways to raise funds.

Pro Tip: Take the competition further by launching a peer-to-peer campaign alongside your event. Encourage teams to share it in their networks for contributions—secure sponsorships from a local business to generate more revenue through the event.

7. Shoe Drive Fundraisers

Looking for easy but effective fundraising ideas for sports teams? Organize a shoe drive to collect donations with minimum investment.

Encourage community members to donate used, unwanted, or new shoes. Kids outgrow their shoes very fast. Parents will be delighted to donate these shoes that are as good as new.

You can then get the shoes recycled or traded to raise money.

Alternatively, you can run a shoe drive to collect sports shoes for your team. Supporters will jump at the opportunity to clear their old running shoes from their closets.

This fundraiser also works for supporters who want to contribute but need more financial capability. They can support your team with in-kind donations.

College Sports Team Fundraising Ideas

8. Bowl-a-Thon

Embrace the creativity and excitement of a bowl-a-Thon, one of the most engaging and enjoyable sports fundraising ideas. Like walk-a-thons, participants can secure pledges from supporters based on the number of pins knocked down or a flat donation amount.

This event offers flexibility, allowing individuals to participate solo or form teams and fostering a sense of friendly competition and camaraderie. The allure of bowling transcends age and skill level, ensuring a diverse and enthusiastic turnout that can boost your fundraising efforts.

To maximize the success of your bowl-a-thon, consider partnering with a local bowling alley. Many establishments are eager to support community initiatives and may offer complimentary lane reservations or discounted rates during off-peak hours.

9. Car Wash

Car washes are one of the classic and popular sports fundraising ideas. You don’t need additional funds or a specific venue to organize one. Just a bit of planning would do!

The fun your team will have while washing cars will be a plus.

Pick a good location for the event. Talk to local businesses at good locations that remain closed on weekends. They may let you use their parking area for the car wash. You can list them as your event’s sponsors.

Promote the fundraising event by getting everyone on the team involved. Design and distribute attractive pamphlets, create posters, and do online promotions.

Use Zeffy’s Tap-to-Pay solution to ease payments and encourage more donations. No terminal is needed, and you collect donations without any transaction fee.

10. Run a Raffle

Exploring fundraising ideas to delight your supporters? Host a raffle with an attractive basket as the prize. Your team can fill the basket with items your supporters may need for your games, such as a team jersey, tickets, or a rally towel.

Thoughtful touches like a reusable water bottle or cushions for the game will be a plus.

Get a charismatic host on board to make the event engaging.

You can also organize a 50/50 raffle and share half of the funds raised as a prize. There is no need to procure a separate prize, and you can prompt more ticket sales.

Promote the event excessively and encourage people to buy multiple tickets to increase their winning chances. More ticket sales will translate to more funds for your team.

11. Walk-a-Thon

Walk-a-thons and 5k races are great fundraising ideas for individuals to show their support for your sports team.

Incentivize the participants for their efforts by giving them gifts for a specific amount collected. For instance, you can gift them something for every $100 they collect.

Walk-a-thons are suitable for anyone, and the up-front costs are low. Invite your community to join the campaign and get fit in the process.

Pro Tips: Create a free event registration page with two ticket options for participants and spectators. Charging an entry fee for both will help you raise more money. Supplement pledges and donations with sponsorships or by selling branded merchandise.

12. Obstacle Course

Ignite friendly competition and camaraderie with an exhilarating obstacle course fundraiser! Secure a spacious field and get creative with obstacle designs using ropes, tires, and nets. Offer varying difficulty levels to ensure inclusivity and maximize participation.

Charge an entry fee, with proceeds supporting your sports team. Offer prizes to top performers, fueling their competitive spirit.

This event generates vital funds while strengthening community bonds and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship, determination, and unwavering support.

13. Sponsor an Athlete

Elevate your fundraising efforts with the "Sponsor an Athlete" program, which unlocks both short-term and long-term benefits. Rather than raising funds for the entire team, this initiative allows supporters to sponsor individual players.

Community members usually need to know the total cost of playing sports. These include:

Equipment costs

Membership fees

Travelling costs

League Insurance

Facility rentals

Educate potential donors about these costs and encourage them to sponsor an athlete.

Sponsoring an athlete will give donors the satisfaction of impacting youth sports and secure recurring donations for the players. To maintain the relationship, you can also send regular updates about sponsored players and write thank you letters to your supporters. This will help you boost donor retention.

Fundraising Ideas for Sports Clubs

14. Tie Dye Night

Effective fundraising ideas are all about keeping supporters engaged and giving them something to take away in addition to their excellent work. Making tie-dye t-shirts together is a great way for club members to invite their families and friends for a night full of creativity.

You can offer some basic white t-shirts and tie-dye items or invite participants to bring their own. Pair that with easy sample designs, and you’ll have a fun event for everyone to participate in.

One way to continue the excitement of this particular night is to sell raffle tickets where participants can win a tie-dye bundle to take home. That way, you have another way to raise money and something that keeps participants at your event until the drawing.

15. Video Game Tournament

Hosting a video game tournament can tap into excitement, fun, and friendly competition of fundraising ideas centered around hobbies people love or love to watch. Imagine inviting your club members and friends to do what they enjoy for a great cause.

You can sell tickets to the tournament or ask participants to use peer-to-peer fundraising to raise a minimum entry fee. This way, you reach a much wider audience with a fresh idea.

You may host your tournament online or bring in some game consoles and choose popular games to have participants face off in, with a lively crowd to cheer them on. A nice prize for winners can help you attract more players, too.

16. A Classic Bake Sale

Tap into everyone's love for freshly baked treats with a classic bake sale fundraiser. Rally your teammates, families, and supporters to showcase their baking talents by contributing a variety of homemade goodies.

Set up an enticing stall in a high-traffic area, like outside your school or in front of a busy store. Offer a vibrant array of sweet and savory items, including cupcakes, brownies, cookies, breads, and more.

Remember to cater to diverse dietary needs by including gluten-free and vegan options at your food fundraiser. Watch the delectable treats disappear as the mouthwatering aromas waft through the air and the funds accumulate for your sports team's cause.

17. Organize Fitness Classes

Fundraising ideas that combine the pursuit of fitness with raising money through athlete-led fitness classes are great for sports team members. Use the expertise of your sports club members by having them teach sessions related to your sport or popular activities like Zumba, HIIT, CrossFit, yoga, running, or climbing.

Secure a suitable location, such as a park, school gym, or community center, ensuring ample space to accommodate participants.

Instead of offering free donation-based classes, charge a participation fee or strongly suggest a basic donation amount to maximize fundraising potential.

You can also collaborate with local fitness trainers who may volunteer or offer discounted rates to support your cause.

18. Potluck

A potluck picnic can foster a sense of community as one of the many sports fundraising ideas that don't require much upfront investment to raise funds. Find a picturesque outdoor location, such as a local park or school field, and obtain the necessary permits.

Create a form detailing dishes to ensure diverse meals are served. Encourage participants to bring healthy options like salads, juices, and vegetable-based dishes, aligning with the sports theme.

Promote the event through various channels and create an online event page with ticketing platforms like Zeffy to secure funds through direct sales. This family-friendly gathering will unite people, celebrate culinary talents, and support your sports team's endeavors.

19. Auction Sports Memorabilia

A live auction is an excellent way for sports teams to raise funds while engaging their community. As a team, you can leverage your connections and popularity to secure unique and desirable auction items that resonate with sports enthusiasts and fans.

Contact local businesses, professional athletes, or sports personalities to donate autographed memorabilia, game-worn jerseys, tickets to sporting events, or exclusive experiences like meet-and-greets or behind-the-scenes tours. These one-of-a-kind items will attract high bids from avid fans and collectors.

Collaborate with team members, coaches, and parents to create themed baskets or packages related to your sport. For example, a baseball team could auction off a basket with batting gloves, a personalized bat, and other baseball gear signed by the team.

Assign bidding numbers to participants and display the auction items prominently. This will allow attendees to place silent bids throughout the event. Set reasonable minimum bid amounts to ensure a successful fundraising outcome.

Use Zeffy’s auction features to manage the event without spending a dime on the platform or transaction fees. You'll receive 100% of the donation amount without any hidden fees.

20. Team Rental

Hold an auction and invite people to bid for your team members. The amount raised in the auction will go to your team’s funds.

The auctioned-off players can perform chores for their bidders, such as cleaning the yard, mowing lawns, or walking dogs. To simplify the process, you can prepare a list of available tasks.

To tweak this idea, you can rent out your team to perform these tasks for a set price. You may charge per hour or half.

21. Restaurant Night

Tap into the universal love for food and community spirit with a local restaurant night fundraiser. Partner with eateries and agree to donate a percentage of the day's earnings to your sports team.

Promote the event on social media platforms and in your community, encouraging supporters to dine at the participating local restaurants on the designated night. This win-win initiative raises funds for your team and provides valuable marketing and promotional opportunities for the restaurants.

You can foster community engagement, enjoy delicious meals, and raise crucial funds for your sports programs.

22. Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Athletes and sports lovers may enjoy a day of golf to get outdoors and enjoy some competitive spirit. A charity golf tournament is a nice break from the endurance events that people like attending and can help you attract more funding for your team or club.

As you attract sponsors and local partners, you can put on a strong event that people will pay larger amounts to attend or donate to. Some factors to consider making this a strong fundraising idea include:

An ideal golf course

Food and drinks

Merchandise and perks for guests

Entertainment and music

Online Sports Fundraising Ideas

23. Viral Video Fundraiser

Create a fun, easy-to-do viral video challenge featuring your team. Post it online and encourage people to participate, donate through an attached form, and tag others to spread it further.

A creative idea with a strategic social media plan can drive significant donations. Making viral videos can be a perfect fundraising idea for larger sports teams to have fun while raising money.

Take inspiration from the viral Ice-Bucket Challenge in 2014, which helped raise $115 million for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association.

24. Sell Exclusive Merchandise

Design and sell branded merchandise featuring your team's logo, such as jerseys, bottles, mugs, caps, and backpacks.

Take pre-orders to avoid excess inventory. Selling merchandise can help you raise funds and serve as free marketing for your club or school sports team.

Setting up an online storefront and promoting it through email and social media can help your team or club gain more visibility without extra effort. With Zeffy, this is entirely free—there are no overhead costs.

25. Crowdfunding Campaign

Rather than attracting sponsors through traditional channels, launch a crowdfunding campaign online to reach a broader audience.

Choose a suitable crowdfunding platform and create an online page. Highlight your team’s story and success. Display impactful photos and videos of winning moments or team members working hard. You can also share videos of players describing what inspires them about their chosen sport.

It will give supporters a chance to get to know your team better. Allow them to understand your team’s journey and share your passion.

A crowdfunding campaign will enhance your team’s profile and increase your fanbase.

Your campaign should reflect your fundraising goals. Incentivize people for their contribution and support them in reaching the desired donation amount faster.

26. Online Concert

Collaborate with aspiring artists to host a virtual live music concert. Charge registration fees and promote the event through your website, social media, and email lists, providing a memorable experience for supporters.

Take things to a new level by partnering with a local restaurant with special meals to accompany the concert and a link to order delivery or takeout before the event begins.

27. Silent Auction

A silent auction is a great way to raise money online and reach a much larger audience of supporters to support the team or club. The items you choose can be tailored to ideal guests and pair with games or other interactive elements that excite people to attend.

You can get creative with auction item ideas that speak to sports fans and athletes alike.

Consider gathering inexpensive or sponsorship-based ideas like:

Private training sessions with former pro or college athletes

Tickets to sports events happening in the area

A meet and greet with players on local teams

Tailgate kits for a fun BBQ and games to play

28. Open an Online Store

Another great fundraising idea for sports teams is to open an online store and sell team merchandise or fan gear. This way, supporters worldwide can support players anytime it’s convenient to do so right from their phones.

‍

Open the online store during certain pre-season moments or align with games. Leave it open all year long to collect donations and update inventory as you go.

Team moms or volunteers may be a good fit to run the store, and you can even have a booth to pick up orders from local buyers to reduce shipping costs.

Summing Up the Top Fundraiser Ideas for Sports Teams

Raising funds for your sports team goes beyond securing financial resources—it's an opportunity to foster community engagement and strengthen bonds with dedicated supporters.

Our curated list of innovative fundraising ideas is your gateway to unlocking success for your sports fundraisers.

As you build on your next fundraising campaign, consider assembling a dedicated committee to divide responsibilities and ensure a seamless execution.

Whether you're looking specifically for baseball fundraising ideas or ways to grow youth sports programs, you can get started right now using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising tools.

With a user-friendly interface, you can create customized donation forms, sell tickets, manage donors, launch membership campaigns, and more.

FAQs on Fundraising Ideas for Sports Teams

What is the most profitable fundraiser? Fundraisers involving food, like a potluck, bake sale, or food truck carnival, can attract many attendees. People love delicious food, and supporting a good cause satisfies them. Food fundraising ideas create the most profitable opportunities.

How do you fundraise for sports? Sports teams usually opt for crowdfunding or peer-to-peer campaigns to raise money for their needs. These methods can be supplemented by other fundraising events, such as: Merchandise sales Silent Auctions Raffles Car wash Sports camps and more

How can I raise money for my team? As you choose your favorite sports fundraising ideas, the key is understanding how to attract donations. Consider offering your guests and community members more ways to give and appeal to anyone who wants to support. Fundraising ideas to raise more may include: Selling tickets for entry Selling raffle tickets at the event Hosting an auction as part of the event Sharing an online donation page in your follow-up emails Including a QR code to scan and donate at a live event Adding a crowdfunding campaign component Sharing an easy way to fundraise through peer-to-peer

What is the best fundraising site for sports teams? Several popular fundraising sites for sports teams, like Donorbox and Classy. But Zeffy is the most convenient and cost-effective option, as it’s completely free and has a user-friendly interface!

Sports clubs and teams can use its tools to fulfill their fundraising needs and accept donations without any transaction fee. If a supporter contributes $100, it goes straight to your team’s bank account. Grab fundraising ideas for clubs to keep the inspiration going.

