Fundraising was a Worry for Autism Meets Faith. Zeffy Changed That.

Autism meets Faith's Mission

Autism is so common across the world, that as many as one in 36 children will be diagnosed as autistic. Sadly, for many families, the journey to understanding the condition can be a lonely, uphill battle.

Fortunately, Autism meets Faith, a nonprofit based in Houston, Texas, is on a vital mission to support autistic children and their families. Their many enrichment programs - including creative classes for children and caregivers, community events, skill development, and therapy grants - are a valuable resource for families with autism.

“Inspired by the growing need for inclusive environments where children with autism can thrive, our organization was born out of a desire to offer free, accessible programs like art workshops that nurture social connection, creativity, and emotional well-being.” - Holly Odogwu, Founder & CEO

Background

When her daughter was diagnosed with autism at four years old, Holly Odogwu didn’t know where to turn. Information was available, but none that she found offered practical or helpful advice to someone like her: a working mother who already had four young children.

“Our founder, a parent of a child with autism, saw firsthand the challenges families face and wanted to create a space where children could express themselves freely and feel accepted.” - Holly Odogwu, Founder & CEO.

Eventually, Holly and her husband were able to undergo a series of early intervention therapies. Therapy became a key part of their journey, helping them on their way to becoming “autism parents”.

Through this experience, Holly saw firsthand the positive difference therapy can make. She realized the importance of professional guidance and support for families with autism.

But she knew for many families, the high cost of therapy is often a barrier. She envisioned a world where other families have the emotional and financial resources they need to navigate life with autism. And so she founded Autism Meets Faith.