Bee University NYC is just getting up and running, but has already started saving by using Zeffy.

Bee University's Mission

Starting small, but keeping busy.

Bee University NYC (Bee-U) started buzzing around (Sorry… We couldn’t help ourselves.) in 2021. By the end of their first year, they had 3 hives, over 10,000 bees and 50 community members helping out!

In 2022 Bee-U launched their Urban Beekeeping Fellowship. Specifically designed for 16-24 year olds to gain hands-on education from experienced beekeepers, the program ran 14-weeks and participants received small stipends for their participation.

‍