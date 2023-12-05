How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
All other stories
December 5, 2023
|
4 min to read
Peer-to-peer
Donation

Bee University NYC is just getting up and running, but has already started saving by using Zeffy.

Amount raised
$6,261
Amount Saved
$313
Written by
David Purkis
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Bee University's Mission

Starting small, but keeping busy.

Bee University NYC (Bee-U) started buzzing around (Sorry… We couldn’t help ourselves.) in 2021. By the end of their first year, they had 3 hives, over 10,000 bees and 50 community members helping out!

In 2022 Bee-U launched their Urban Beekeeping Fellowship. Specifically designed for 16-24 year olds to gain hands-on education from experienced beekeepers, the program ran 14-weeks and participants received small stipends for their participation.

$313
saved with Zeffy

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Finding a fundraising platform that helped them raise more—not skim a percentage off the top.

Nonprofits will always need all the help they can get (volunteer and financial). But, they are most vulnerable while they’re starting out. Money is almost always tight. It’s hard to find volunteers because of their lack of awareness. And, even though they’re a nonprofit trying to do something good, it’s surprisingly hard to find tools that have been designed for them—especially ones that don’t charge any fees and that can accommodate and help your nonprofit’s growth.

The 100% free solution

A bee-utiful partnership between Bee-U and Zeffy.

No surprise here, but Bee-U’s solution was Zeffy. Why? Well, not only is Zeffy 100% free (and we always will be), but Bee-U loved that, yes we make giving easy with our simple and effective online donation forms, but we also have peer-to-peer forms, donor management solutions, event management and ticketing, eCommerce, memberships, raffles, and our Tap-to-Pay app that allows nonprofits to accept in person payments no credit card fees attached.

Features used

Donations

Make giving easy with customizable forms.

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Get started

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Help your community fundraise for you.

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

Get started

Ticketing

Sell and manage tickets to your events.

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Get started

eCommerce

Open an online store for your nonprofit.

Diversify your fundraising by opening on online store for your nonprofit.

Get started

Raffles & Lotteries

Host a raffle at your next event.

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Get started

Auction

Gather and monitor bids for your items, no fees attached.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Get started

Memberships

Turn your supporters into members

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Get started

Donor management

Manage and engage your donors.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donEngage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.ors to bid on items.

Get started

Results

Well, we’ll let Tavion Williams from Bee-U do the talking for us:

"Zeffy has been a wonderful platform to work with. It gets the job done and Zeffy doesn't negatively impact our financial situation. The last point was especially important since for the first year of us running programs, we had very limited income."
Tavion WIlliams

Make a donation to support Bee University

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
Did you know
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.