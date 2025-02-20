Before Zeffy, Church in the Wild Wished for a Fee-Free Platform.

Church in the Wild is not just your regular church. Instead, they’re an eco-spiritual community working passionately for social and environmental justice.
For three years, Church in the Wild has provided a safe and inclusive place of worship for all. Everyone is welcome, regardless of race, gender identity–or even religious denomination. The congregation is united by a shared belief that worship should be centered on service and community, as well as a deep love for the natural world.
“We welcome people from all backgrounds to connect with the earth, themselves, and each other. Church in the Wild is on a mission to follow the Wild Spirit through Creation, adventure, and restoration.” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor
Background
Church in the Wild are proud to call the picturesque Sky Lake in Windsor, New York, their home. From here, the church serves the larger community of Broome County.
The church was founded on the premise that spirituality, creation, and religion are deeply intertwined. During services, the congregation focuses on care for themselves, their fellow churchgoers, and the beauty of the natural world.
Services are held outside, beginning with a community stroll around the lake. Activities are planned especially for children, and pets are always welcomed. Each service ends with reflections and hopes for the new week, and each member of the congregation sets positive intentions.
Church in the Wild provides Carpooling for their weekly services, ensuring no one is left behind.
Challenges before switching to Zeffy
Before making the switch to Zeffy, Church in the Wild was surprised and dispirited to discover the high price of many fundraising platforms. Initially, they stuck with PayPal - it was well-known and seemed simple. But it wasn’t long before Church in the Wild began to feel PayPal’s limitations.
“Even on a site that encouraged donors to cover fees we were still losing cents on every donation even when donors did cover the fees!” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor
Plus, they didn’t have access to essential fundraising features that could have helped fuel their mission. When it came to event ticketing, or selling materials, Church in the Wild was on its own.
The 100% free solution
Church in the Wild Pastor, Corey Turnpenny, was skeptical when she stumbled upon an advert for Zeffy: a completely fee-free fundraising platform. Surely, their claims of ‘no hidden fees’ were just too good to be true.
But after a little research, Corey was satisfied Zeffy is legitimate – and, most importantly, truly fee-free. Corey had always hoped all funds from generous donors would go to the church, and not to platform fees. She switched to Zeffy immediately.
“When I looked into it, I knew I had found the magical unicorn of giving platforms!” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor
Results
Using Zeffy, Church in the Wild has gone on to raise an impressive $42,760. Notably, they have also saved over $2,138 on platform fees. With just $350, Church in the Wild can buy six months' worth of gas for their carpooling service. So these savings provide close to three years’ worth of gas!
Zeffy has helped the church strengthen relationships with their congregation and donors. With a little help from Zeffy, Church in the Wild continues to provide a spiritual community and beautiful place of worship.
“Zeffy is the only giving platform that aligns with non-profits by ensuring the full donation funds our work.” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor