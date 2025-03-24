Zeffy Offers Free Fundraising and Valuable Donor Insights to Cincinnatti Song Initiative

Cincinnati Song Initiative's Mission

Cincinnati Song Initiative (CSI) has a powerful philosophy: to unite the greater Cincinnati area and beyond through classical song. The organization is led by a passionate group of musicians who work to strengthen the performance community. Their four main values—artistry, communication, collaboration, and innovation—are always at the forefront of their work.

CSI uses three main ‘branches’ to advance its mission. The Main Stage regularly features spectacular concerts; CSI Mobile brings musical performances to new communities nationwide; lastly, CSI Digital takes the nonprofits’ mission global, with its renowned virtual concerts and invaluable educational programming.

“Each concert features singers and pianists of national renown, providing an unparalleled level of artistry within an intimate and accessible atmosphere. Audiences enjoy close interaction with the artists, hearing them discuss the relevance of the music in relation to today’s cultural and societal context.” Samuel Martin, Founding Artistic Director

Background

Artistic Director Sam Martin founded the CSI to foster community and create a performance space for Classical Song performers. Since the beginning, Sam’s ultimate goal has always been to build a home for the classical song community— and to spread the joy of Classical Song in the greater Cincinnati area and beyond.

“I started Cincinnati Song Initiative to fill a need in the greater Cincinnati area to provide an intimate, community-based source for classical song. It’s a small but extremely potent and powerful genre, and we are heading into our tenth anniversary season starting September 2025.” Samuel Martin, Founding Artistic Director

CSI is truly a grassroots organization. In the early days, Sam relied on donations from a small but loyal group of supporters, keeping the nonprofit running - quite literally - from concert to concert. Thanks to the necessity of its mission, hard work, and early supporters, CSI started to gain traction.

The nonprofit is now proud to offer a thriving main stage, three podcasts, and digital educational programming. From hosting regular performances to commissioning new and innovative composers, CSI has become a shining light in the world of classical performance.