Dear Future, Inc. switched to Zeffy and their donors are loving it.

Dear Future's Mission

Helping schools help themselves.

Dear Future, Inc. began as an idea in 2018 and by 2022 was a full-fledged nonprofit. By 2023 they had helped children in Peru, and Uganda. Dear Future, Inc. has a unique process that involves:

1. Identifying schools in need, usually in remote areas.

2.Contacting the school.

3. Identifying and verifying the needs. (This could be via a video or an ambassador who visits the school.)

4. Creating a plan of action to meet those needs, promote education, and enable schools to continue once Dear Future, Inc. has left.