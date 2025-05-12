Zeffy Offers Free Fundraising for Grassroots Nonprofits like Farming4Hunger

Typically, canned and boxed food is much more likely to be found in a food bank than healthy, nutrient-rich fruits essential for maintaining a balanced diet. Farming Hunger is a nonprofit on a mission to change this–every day, they work to provide nourishing, fresh food to the hunger community. The produce they provide to food banks is grown fresh and harvested on the beautiful location of Serenity Farm, Maryland.
But there’s something that makes Farming4Hunger unique: Over the years, the organization has expanded its focus from enriching food banks to building community and offering second chances to those in need, including people struggling with addiction, incarceration, and homelessness.
“Hunger comes in many different ways. Healing the mind, body, and spirit is at the core of Farming4Hunger. Our mission is to feed the hungry and help feed the soul. We believe if you feed others, you too will be fed.” Linda Canfield, Grant Writer and Coordinator
Background
After ten years running Serenity Farm, the farm owner, Dave, found himself in financial difficulty thanks to the rescission. When an old friend, Bernie, visited the farm, he recognized that Dave’s problem reflected a much larger issue: Too many people in the community were going hungry, while farmers struggled to make ends meet.
Bernie had recently experienced his own personal challenges. Visiting Dave, he felt deeply moved by the farm’s decline, which he felt paralleled his own life’s trajectory up until that moment. He realized immediately what he wanted to do: Start a nonprofit, with the dual goals of addressing food insecurity and revitalizing the farm.
Led by Bernie and Dave, Farming4Hunger was founded to provide fresh food to the hungry. But when a local inmate found a renewed sense of purpose through working on the farm, Bernie realized there was room for his nonprofit to evolve in ways he’d never imagined.
“The intent was to grow food for the hunger community, but it quickly became something greater than that. People hunger for belonging and love, and that’s what we do here.” Linda Canfield, Grant Writer and Coordinator
Now, the farm has become a place for people struggling with addiction, homelessness, and mental health issues to give back to the community through farming. Many team members and volunteers have their own personal experiences with food insecurity and have visited food pantries. At Serenity Farm, there exists a deep understanding of the difference a little kindness can make to those faced with hardship.
“The food is the vessel for the community to come together. The farm is a place of love, hope, and second chances for so many.” Linda Canfield, Grant Writer and Coordinator
Challenges before switching to Zeffy
Nonprofit Grant Writer and Coordinator, Linda, began raising money for Farming4Hunger using Network for Good. But she was soon disappointed to find it came with a high price tag. She knew other fundraising platforms were out there, but the team didn’t have the staffing resources to explore other options. These monthly fees were a significant problem for a grassroots organization like Farming4hunger.
“We find that our donors come from all walks of life and all socioeconomic levels. A $5 donation is just as valuable to us as a $50 donation. The fees from our previous platform cost us more than any grassroots donation.” Linda Canfield, Grant Writer and Coordinator
The 100% free solution
The Farming4Hunger team first learned about Zeffy from a partner organization that’d used the platform to fundraise for their easter egg hunt, held every year at Serenity Farms. When Linda asked to learn more, the partner non-profit shared their own experience: Zeffy is free and easy for busy nonprofit leaders to learn. From what she’d heard, Linda felt the platform could be the perfect fit.
Results
Since making the switch to Zeffy, the Farming4Hunger team hasn’t looked back. The hefty event fees associated with Network for Good have been eliminated, meaning Bernie and Linda can put all money raised directly towards their mission. Because Zeffy is completely free, Linda says, it’s the perfect solution for a true grassroots nonprofit like Farming4Hunger.
The organization continues to offer a way for individuals to help themselves by helping others.
“Zeffy is saving us, at minimum, over $3,000 annually. This frees up funds to go towards our cook trailer and other overhead expenses.” Linda Canfield, Grant Writer and Coordinator