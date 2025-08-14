Open Sanctuary Beats PayPal Fees — Raising $15K+ Without Losing a Cent

Open Sanctuary's Mission

The Open Sanctuary Project is an educational resource for anyone running an animal sanctuary. Every caregiver needs to be equipped with very specific knowledge to properly care for formerly abused and neglected animals. Otherwise, even the most well-meaning people could exacerbate the trauma that the animals they rescue have already experienced. The Open Sanctuary Project keeps these animals safe and happy from afar by offering endless educational materials and resources entirely for free.

“To provide reliable, actionable knowledge to sanctuaries and individuals who want to be of service to rescued animals in order to help them live long, healthy, happy lives free of exploitation." - Mckenzee Griffler, Open Sanctuary Project Executive Director

Background

When husband and wife team Shaleen and Shilpi Shah wanted to start a shelter for abused or neglected farm animals, they turned to Google. They needed to learn pretty much everything. How was a fledgling sanctuary to get the accreditations they needed? What did they need to do to prepare living spaces for the animals? The Shahs were sure someone, somewhere, must have published information on how to get started, but they were disappointed to find that no one had.

The Shahs went forward anyway, founding their refuge, now called Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary, in 2015. And while they were learning how to do what they wanted to do, the Shahs made sure to take as many notes as possible. They began working with a journalist, Mckenzee Griffler, build a future where all sanctuaries had knowledge they could rely on. Three years later, the Open Sanctuary website went public, with Mckenzee Griffler as the Executive Director.

“Since 2018, The Open Sanctuary Project has been researching sanctuary models and needs, conferring with sanctuary, animal advocacy, and nonprofit experts across the world, and developing resources to help animal sanctuaries have all the tools and information required to help their organizations thrive,” Griffler says.

Open Sanctuary resources, all deeply researched by animal welfare scientists, lawyers, humane educators, and advocates, have helped people all over the world build more responsible and stable homes for animals.

“Our resources have been put into use and endorsed by animal sanctuaries, animal rescue organizations, microsanctuaries, wildlife rehabilitation organizations, and other nonprofits worldwide,” Griffler says.

Hopeful sanctuary founders can trust the Open Sanctuary Project’s educational resources to help them through every step of opening their animal refuge. Open Sanctuary provides guides on everything from founding a first nonprofit to opening up a space for tours and volunteers. The guides even get into the specific differences between caring for species like horses, donkeys, and llamas.

The Open Sanctuary Project is no longer a project of the Shahs. They have focused their energy on caring for the hundreds of abused or neglected animals that come through their sanctuary. But they can rest easy, knowing that the next compassionate team that wants to open a haven for animals in need will not have to figure out everything on their own like the Shahs themselves had to.