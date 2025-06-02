How Zeffy helped the Pan-American Medical Association raise over $10K, fee-free, for medical supplies.

Pan-American Medical Association's Mission

The Pan-American Medical Association (or PAMA) provides resources, medical supplies, and otherwise, to underserved communities across the Americas and the Caribbean. They’re helping shore up continuing gaps in the medical supply infrastructure.

At the Pan-American Medical Association, we are committed to empowering medical professionals to improve their communities by bridging healthcare disparities across the Americas and the Caribbean. Our mission extends beyond medical care; it is about fostering a network of dedicated healthcare providers who are equipped with the knowledge, resources, and support needed to serve underserved populations effectively. Together, we can create a future where healthcare disparities are a thing of the past and every community can thrive. - Pan American Medical Association

Background

Uriel Ramirez worked as an EMT for years in the United States before embarking on a journey to study medicine in Cuba. He saw a disconnect between the expertise of the doctors he studied with and the sheer need for resources in many Caribbean and Latin American medical facilities. In 2023, he set out to help fill those gaps. “We focus on connecting vulnerable communities to vital medical resources and education that they may not otherwise access,” he says.

Recently, that meant delivering over half a million dollars worth of critical medical supplies to Cuba, which is still facing post-pandemic shortages.

“By focusing on underserved regions, we ensure that communities in crisis have access to life-saving medications and equipment,” Uriel says.

But PAMA does more than just deliver supplies, shake a few hands, and go home. They’re engaged in education, research, and advocacy programs across countries. One such initiative is “Empowered to Act,” which engages in harm reduction practices like providing naloxone to help people survive opioid overdoses. “These initiatives emphasize education, accessibility, and systemic barrier reduction to empower vulnerable communities with knowledge and resources,” Uriel says.

To make this impact sustainable, PAMA builds networks of healthcare providers and helps build the skills and resources they need to serve their communities. They hold workshops on harm reduction, patient-centered care, and addressing stigma in healthcare to help build a stronger medical response on all levels. PAMA’s research collects data on the communities their doctors serve, helping identify gaps in healthcare access and build foundations for advocacy. They look at everything from discrimination in medical settings to the effect of the lack of resources and health literacy on the part of those who need medical care.

“Education and harm reduction initiatives enable individuals to make informed decisions about their health, fostering self-sufficiency and better long-term outcomes,” Uriel says.