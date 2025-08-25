With Zeffy, Play for Jade’s Processing Fees Disappeared

Play for Jade's Mission

Navigating the mental health care can be challenging. For many, it can take both guts and determination to seek treatment. When a person is in a crisis, working within this system to receive lifesaving health treatment is all too often an unwelcome test of endurance. Play for Jade was founded for young people facing such challenges.

In a world where the mental healthcare system is often complex and opaque, the organization helps provide guidance and hope for better outcomes.

‍

“The cumulative efforts of Play for Jade’s initiatives are aimed toward filling the gaps in the adolescent mental health system, to assist and guide young patients and their families to access and afford individualized, age-appropriate care for their mental wellness and suicide prevention.” - John Marasigan, Founder and President

‍

Background

Jade was a loving young woman with a beautiful smile, recognized by her friends and family for her compassion, intelligence, and creativity. Tragically, after valiantly battling with Major Depressive Disorder and Severe Social Anxiety for years, Jade died by suicide at 17 years old.

John, Jade’s father, started Play for Jade in Jade’s memory. The nonprofit works to fundraise for the Jade Lee Marasigan Charitable Fund at the Northridge Hospital Foundation which benefits young people who struggle as Jade had. He chose the name “Play for Jade” because Jade loved to have fun; she was a long-time volleyball player and a talented artist who loved spending time outdoors.

By bringing out the fun in fundraising - with activities like Bingo!, bowling, pickleball, volleyball, dancing, and golf - supporters can proudly say they “Played for Jade!” - meaning they’ve helped advance a noble cause while working to keep Jade’s legacy alive.