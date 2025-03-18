Polar Bear FC tried all the major fundraising platforms, all at the same time. Zeffy cut through the chaos and centralized their payments on day one.

Polar Bear FC's Mission

Sports are never just about playing a game, are they? At Polar Bear Football Club, that’s kind of the point. Polar Bear FC coaches teach kids in Ohio how to play soccer, both for the love of the game and to help them develop crucial skills for life off the field.

Our mission is simple – we’re here to provide a friendly, inclusive, and supportive environment for players of all ages and skill levels. At PBFC, we don’t just focus on soccer skills; we focus on building character, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a way that helps our athletes grow both on and off the field. We’ve created a community-driven club where every player feels welcome, whether they’re stepping onto the pitch for the first time or striving to compete at the highest level. With quality coaching, structured programs, and a strong support system, we help players develop confidence, discipline, and a love for the game.

‍

Background

Soccer is a great way for kids to get active and play, but it’s also a way for them to learn about themselves and how they want to relate to the world. Polar Bear FC takes that responsibility very seriously. They work with players year round, developing skills outside during the warmer months and inside during the winter. This means there’s no lag time. Students are continuously developing as players and as people instead of making leaps during one season and having to catch back up after long breaks.

The founders of Polar Bear FC noticed that all the other soccer clubs in their area were strictly divided by gender.

“We started the Polar Bear FC with the mindset that we were going to be different from other soccer organizations in the area. We were going to be a club that welcomes everyone regardless of talent or gender,” says Samuel Martin, Founding Artistic Director.

Dividing teams by gender may be common, but Samuel and his colleagues realized it was both divisive and inefficient. Not only do strict divides shape the way young boys and girls see the world, it puts unnecessary strain on families.

“This made it inconvenient for families. They would have to register in two different clubs which had two different schedules, game plan, methodology. We wanted to focus on the community,” Samuel says.

Teams are co-ed and organized by age, so players of similar skill level and development get to learn from each other in a relatively even set of peers. Coaches use their time with these teams to foster real community and emphasize the important parts of becoming a good player, things like character, leadership, and respect.

“Our goal is to create not just skilled soccer players, but well-rounded individuals who feel connected to the sport and the community,” Samuel says.