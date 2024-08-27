TCI Works saved $500 in fees with Zeffy—giving them the margin to train more job seekers.

TCI Works's Mission

For nearly 60 years, TCI Works has empowered North Carolinians in the Rocky Mount area with disabilities or disadvantages by helping them prepare for and secure stable jobs.

“TCI is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people who have disabilities or disadvantages through work assessment, job training and job placement. This is accomplished by providing outsource services to business and industry.”

TCI Works partners with local industry for production and manufacturing work, giving job seekers hands-on training across several industries, working to create a community “where every individual can unleash their full potential by developing a sense of belonging and contributing meaningfully to society.”

“In the tapestry of TCI Works' storied history, one thread remains constant: the unwavering belief that every individual, regardless of ability or circumstance, deserves a chance to shine.” TCI Works website

‍

Background

In 1966, a group of families led by Ben Greenberg came together to build a pathway to opportunity for children with disabilities. They transformed a warehouse in Rocky Mount, NC, into a training space to empower job seekers with disabilities.

Today, TCI Works has a large manufacturing space where employees with disabilities can secure skilled manufacturing work. TCI Works also provides day programs for neighbors with intellectual and developmental disabilities, working with them on skills like self-help, socialization, and prevocational training. Day program participants have the opportunity to volunteer in community programs, take Adult Basic Education Classes, or pursue vocational training. Other programs assist high school students with disabilities find work or support full-time employees with disabilities with their jobs.

TCI also offers work training to the wider community, helping anyone who wants guidance in setting goals, acquiring new skills, and applying to jobs. They work with job seekers from the very beginning of an employment search, providing vocational assessments and employment coaching to match people with their perfect jobs. That holistic support helps those whom others might overlook or underestimate to reach their full potential.