All other stories
December 18, 2023
|
5 min to read
Peer-to-peer
Donation

True North Housing Alliance knows what every nonprofit learns: every dollar counts.

Amount raised
$4000
Amount Saved
$200
Written by
David Purkis
Mission
Challenges
Solution
Features used
Results

True North Housing Alliance's Mission

25 years of helping the unhoused.

Founded in 1998 as the Chico Community Shelter Partnership and, for the next 20 years provided shelter to more than 11,000 people and has served over 400,000 meals. In 2019, to better capture the depth and breadth of the services they offer, they rebranded as True North Housing Alliance. Today, True North Housing Alliance provides programs and services to unhoused individuals, including street outreach, bridge housing, permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing and permanent housing.

$200
saved with Zeffy
24/7 shelter and supportive services to an individual for over a month

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Finding a free fundraising platform that’s actually free.

"The same is true now as it was when we were founded 25 years ago: Every dollar counts."
Ashiah Bird, True North Housing Alliance

When True North Home Alliance started looking for a new fundraising platform, they knew they needed to find one with as few fees (hidden fees included) as possible. They also knew finding their forever platform wasn’t going to be easy.  

The 100% free solution

Getting used to their new platform.

"With Zeffy, we have enjoyed not only financial relief by receiving every single dollar donated with no fees, but also stress relief in the straightforward design of the software."
Ashiah Bird, True North Housing Alliance

So far, True North Housing Alliance has used Zeffy for ticketed fundraising events and to accept general and monthly donations. And, they’re just getting moved in.

Results

Zero fees means more help for the unhoused.

True North Housing Alliance began using Zeffy in May 2023, and have already saved over $200 in fees and received approximately $1,800 more than if they had used other platforms.

If you’re wondering what that extra $200 has helped them do, well…

"That is enough to provide 24/7 shelter and supportive services to an individual in our programs for over a month!" Ashiah Bird, True North Housing Alliance
Make a donation to support True North Housing Alliance

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

