True North Housing Alliance knows what every nonprofit learns: every dollar counts.

Zero fees means more help for the unhoused.

True North Housing Alliance began using Zeffy in May 2023, and have already saved over $200 in fees and received approximately $1,800 more than if they had used other platforms.

If you’re wondering what that extra $200 has helped them do, well…

"That is enough to provide 24/7 shelter and supportive services to an individual in our programs for over a month!" Ashiah Bird, True North Housing Alliance