Y'all uses Zeffy to save on fees and raise more for their cause.

Y’all was planning their first fundraising event when they realized they needed a ticketing and event platform to sell tickets.

Y’all had all the logistics planned out for their first event—they needed bowls, soup and people to come—but, once we had the conceptual idea down, they quickly realized people needed a way to actually buy tickets.

Y’all knew all about Eventbrite and other ticketing and event platforms, but was surprised to learn that they didn’t have a platform for nonprofits.

‍

>Looking to reduce event fees? See why Y’all chose Zeffy over Eventbrite for their fundraising events!

‍

A lot of platforms had discounts for nonprofits, but none were free and they really wanted the money people were giving to have the most impact possible—all their donations, for now, come from individuals, and whatever amount they give is a big deal for them and for Y’all.

In their search, they found Zeffy. Bryggs puts it best:

"In our search, we found Zeffy. We explored the site a bit and it said it was free. We poured over your website… Is Zeffy actually free?"

Bryggs

Already a bit behind on their timelines, Daniel and Bryggs hopped on a demo and confirmed that it was free. (They asked twice just to make sure.)