YesSheCanCampaign Saves on Donation Fees Daily After Switching to Zeffy from GoFundMe

#YesSheCanCampaign's Mission

They say that the sky's the limit, but Zaniya Lewis, founder of #YesSheCanCampaign believes that young people can climb even higher. Founded in 2016 during Lewis’ first year of university, the #YesSheCanCampaign aims to prepare young people facing adversity or lack of resources with college readiness and career development support. The nonprofit organization has already helped over 3,000 students in the U.S. prepare for university study and enter the workforce.

‍

Lewis, now a second-year law school student at Rutgers University, says she was inspired to action by the many nonprofits who helped her military family as she was growing up.

“I’ve always had a passion for community service and social justice,” she said. “I faced a lot of adversity when it came to applying for colleges, scholarships and jobs, and I wanted to help make a difference for other young people facing the same challenges. I wanted to make sure that young people have tools, knowledge, and training they need so that they can reach their full potential. In this organization, we believe that opportunities and resources should not come with a price tag.”