32auctions VS Auction Frogs

Auction Frogs

Auctions Platforms Features
Easy Upload of Auction Items Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
N/A
Card fees + platform cut on winning bids
$395+
per event plus card fees
Processing fees
3.49% + $0.49
per transaction with PayPal; Stripe fees and discounts vary.
2.95% + $0.30
per transaction for VISA/MC; higher fees apply for AMEX/DS.
Platform fees
2.9% + $0.40
per online payment or donation (32auctions transaction fee, in addition to Stripe or PayPal fees)
5%
platform fee on all transactions.
Monthly fees
$0
pricing is per-auction, not monthly subscription
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
4.0
N/A

Features
4.0/5
Solid auction tool, but requires separate software for email, donor tracking, and memberships.
N/A
Basic auction bidding platform with limited email and donor management capabilities built in.
Donations
32auctions does not provide dedicated donation collection features - it focuses specifically on auction fundraising only.
Auction Frogs doesn't offer standalone donation functionality - it's focused specifically on auction-based fundraising only.
Ticketing
32auctions does not provide event ticketing capabilities - it focuses solely on auction management and bidding.
Auction Frogs doesn't provide event ticketing features - it's focused on auction bidding rather than ticket sales.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
32auctions does not offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters cannot create their own fundraising pages.
Auction Frogs doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - it focuses exclusively on organization-run auctions.
Auctions
32auctions offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing for fundraising events.
Auction Frogs offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing for fundraising events.
Raffles
32auctions does not include raffle management features - it's designed specifically for auction-format fundraising.
Auction Frogs doesn't offer raffle functionality - it's designed specifically for auction-style bidding events only.
Online store
32auctions lacks online store functionality - it's built exclusively for auction-style fundraising events.
Auction Frogs doesn't include online store capabilities - it's built specifically for auction-style fundraising events.
Memberships
32auctions doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track and manage your organization's members.
Not available - Auction Frogs focuses solely on auction events without membership management features.
Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor tracking capabilities. Basic bidder information only, without comprehensive donor relationship management features.
Basic bidder contact information storage - lacks donor relationship management and engagement tracking.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export bidder data and use separate software for follow-up communications.
Limited email notifications for auction updates - no comprehensive newsletter or donor communication tools.
Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party providers with additional transaction fees on top of their platform fees.
Processes payments through third-party providers with additional transaction fees on top of their platform fees.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no mobile wallets or bank transfers
Limited credit cards through third parties only
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and purchases
Limited - Available through third-party payment processors with additional fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Payment methods not detailed on main site
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - 32auctions focuses on auction bidding, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Auction Frogs focuses on auction management, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Online auction platform without mobile payment app
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities for in-person events

Customer Support
4.0/5
N/A Unlimited Support
32auctions limits support to business hours only
Auction Frogs limits support to business hours only
Phone Support / Office Hours 32auctions offers phone support during standard business hours
Auction Frogs offers phone support during standard business hours
Webinars 32auctions offers occasional training webinars for auction setup
Auction Frogs offers occasional training webinars for auction setup
Help Center
32auctions has a basic help center with setup guides Auction Frogs has a basic help center with setup guides
Email
32auctions provides email support during business hours
Auction Frogs provides email support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with basic help center and occasional training webinars
Email and phone support during business hours with basic help center and occasional training webinars