32auctions and Auctria both help you run silent auction fundraisers, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
32auctions VS Auctria
💯
32auctions and Auctria take 3% plus card fees from every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
32auctions and Auctria only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you run auctions, raffles, sell tickets, and collect donations all in one place without juggling multiple tools.
💬
32auctions and Auctria limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support plus live chat, so you get help when your event needs it most.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat help whenever you need it, not just during business hours. While 32auctions and Auctria limit support to standard hours, our team helps you succeed around the clock at no extra cost.
Zeffy gives you everything in one place. Run auctions, accept donations, sell tickets, manage memberships, and launch peer-to-peer campaigns. 32auctions and Auctria only handle auctions, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms and pay separate fees for each tool.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees or transaction costs. Unlike 32auctions and Auctria that charge 3% + $0.30 per transaction, you keep every dollar raised. Plus, you get auctions, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Yes! While 32auctions and Auctria focus mainly on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite. Run auctions, sell event tickets, accept donations, manage memberships, and launch peer-to-peer campaigns. No need for multiple platforms or extra fees.
Zeffy is completely free with no platform fees, transaction costs, or monthly charges. 32auctions and Auctria both take 3% plus $0.30 from every transaction. On a $10,000 auction, you'd pay $330 in fees with them but $0 with Zeffy. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript