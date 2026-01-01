32auctions and Galabid help you run silent auctions, but both charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
32auctions VS Galabid
💰
32auctions charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, while Galabid takes 5% + card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so every winning bid goes directly to your cause.
🛟
32auctions and Galabid limit support to business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help setting up your auction or managing bids.
🧩
32auctions only handles auctions, while Galabid lacks raffles and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy combines auctions with donations, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, subscription costs, or cuts from your donations. Unlike auction platforms that charge 3-5% plus card fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause while providing auctions, donations, ticketing, and more in one platform.
Yes, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including auctions, raffles, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and donation forms. You won't need multiple platforms like you would with auction-only tools that limit your fundraising options.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly subscriptions, platform cuts, or hidden fees. Auction platforms typically charge 3-5% plus card processing fees, meaning a $10,000 fundraiser could cost you $300-500. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through email, live chat, and phone during business hours, plus extensive help resources. Unlike auction platforms that limit support to business hours only, we're here when you need us most.
Zeffy grows with your organization. While auction-only platforms limit you to bidding events, Zeffy offers auctions, donations, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and more. No need to juggle multiple platforms as your fundraising evolves.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
