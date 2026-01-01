Accelevents and Givergy help you run fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, silent auctions, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your gala stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Accelevents VS Givergy
💯
Accelevents and Givergy take platform fees plus card processing costs from every ticket and bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
🤝
Event platforms track attendees, not donors. Zeffy gives you proper donor stewardship tools to build lasting relationships beyond your next fundraising event.
🆓
Event platforms start at $7K+ annually with limited features. Zeffy gives you fundraising tools, donor management, and email campaigns at zero cost to your organization.
Event platforms drain your fundraising with expensive fees. Accelevents charges $7K+ plus card and ticket fees, while Givergy takes a 5% platform cut on top of processing fees. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised.
Event platforms only handle ticketing and auctions. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools including events, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, online stores, and donor management. You get everything your nonprofit needs in one free platform instead of juggling multiple expensive tools.
Event platforms charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Accelevents starts at $7K+ with card fees, while Givergy takes a 5% platform cut plus processing fees. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Yes! While event platforms only focus on ticketing and auctions, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, online stores, donor management, and ongoing donations. You get everything in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Unlike platforms that limit support based on expensive plan tiers, Zeffy provides unlimited free support to all nonprofits. You get live chat, help resources, and dedicated assistance without paying thousands in platform fees or meeting minimum spending requirements.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
