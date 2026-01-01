Accelevents and Zkipster help you manage events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising results. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, registration, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Accelevents VS Zkipster
💸
Accelevents takes processing fees plus $7K+ platform costs. Zkipster charges $475/month before contact overages. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🎯
Accelevents and Zkipster focus on corporate events and guest lists. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management built for nonprofits.
🧰
Event platforms require separate tools for donations, CRM, and newsletters. Zeffy gives you everything in one place with donor stewardship features that actually work.
Event platforms charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause instead of paying for expensive event software.
Yes! While Accelevents and Zkipster only focus on events, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, memberships, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all in one platform at zero cost.
Accelevents starts at $7K+ annually plus processing fees, while Zkipster costs $475+ monthly. Zeffy is completely free with no platform fees, subscription costs, or hidden charges - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Event platforms like Accelevents and Zkipster charge thousands monthly just for guest lists and check-ins. Zeffy handles event ticketing, donations, and follow-up campaigns in one free platform, so you keep 100% of proceeds.
Event platforms lock you into expensive single-purpose tools. Zeffy grows with your nonprofit, adding auctions, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management as you expand - all at zero cost forever.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript