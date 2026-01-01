Accelevents and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your fundraising events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Accelevents VS Zoho Backstage
Accelevents and Zoho Backstage charge processing fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
Accelevents and Zoho Backstage focus on event ticketing but lack auction, raffle, and donor management tools. Zeffy handles events plus all your other fundraising needs.
Accelevents and Zoho Backstage offer tiered support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of your event size or budget.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, while Accelevents charges $7K+ plans plus card and ticket fees, and Zoho Backstage adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. You keep 100% of donations and ticket sales with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy offers complete event management with ticketing, donations, and registration at zero cost to your organization. Unlike competitors that charge thousands in platform fees, donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management built-in. Accelevents and Zoho Backstage lack these nonprofit essentials, forcing you to pay for multiple separate platforms to run complete fundraising events.
Zeffy gives you everything in one platform at zero cost. While Accelevents charges $7K+ plus fees and Zoho Backstage adds monthly costs on top of processing fees, Zeffy includes ticketing, donations, auctions, and raffles with no platform fees.
Not with Zeffy. You get event ticketing, donation forms, auctions, raffles, and donor management all in one place. Accelevents and Zoho Backstage lack these fundraising essentials, forcing you to pay for separate platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
