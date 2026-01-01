Anedot

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
ActBlue: 4% card fees per gift
Anedot: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees:
ActBlue: 3.95% per contribution (standard); 3.7% + $0.23 per transaction for groups with Stripe merchant accounts
Anedot: 3.3% + $0.30 for 501(c)(3) orgs; ACH/bank draft: 0.3% + $0.30; Bitcoin: 1.0%. Standard: Credit/debit cards, ACH/bank draft, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal: 4.0% + $0.30; Bitcoin: 1.0%

Platform fees:
ActBlue: $0 - No platform fees; ActBlue is free to use, though they ask donors for optional tips
Anedot: $0 - no platform fees

Monthly fees:
ActBlue: $0 - No monthly fees, no setup fees, no maintenance fees
Anedot: $0/month - no contracts, no hidden fees, no setup fees, no integration fees

Value for money:
ActBlue: 2.1
Anedot: 4.7

Features
ActBlue: 2.1/5 - Steep learning curve. Designed for political campaigns, not nonprofits. Requires external tools for most features.
Anedot: 4.7/5 - Easier to use than competitors. Still needs add-ons for ticketing, auctions, and email. Better for straightforward giving.

Donations:
ActBlue: ActBlue focuses on political donations with built-in compliance tools, but charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction
Anedot: Anedot processes donations with a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per transaction, plus additional costs for premium features and integrations.

Ticketing:
ActBlue: No event ticketing capabilities - ActBlue is designed specifically for political fundraising, not events
Anedot: Anedot doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell event tickets.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
ActBlue: Limited peer-to-peer options focused on political campaigns, not general nonprofit fundraising
Anedot: Anedot offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but charges additional fees on top of their standard transaction costs.

Auctions:
ActBlue: No auction functionality - ActBlue doesn't support auction-style fundraising events
Anedot: Anedot doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.

Raffles:
ActBlue: No raffle management features - platform is limited to direct political contributions only
Anedot: Anedot doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual payment processing.

Online store:
ActBlue: No e-commerce or merchandise selling capabilities - strictly a political donation platform
Anedot: Anedot doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party solutions to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships:
ActBlue: ActBlue doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals, benefits, and communications.
Anedot: Anedot doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with separate membership software or handle renewals manually.

Donor Management/CRM:
ActBlue: Basic donor data collection only. Limited contact management and no relationship tracking features for ongoing donor stewardship.
Anedot: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced relationship management features for major gift prospects.

Emails & Newsletter:
ActBlue: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software for newsletters and follow-ups.
Anedot: No native email marketing features. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party email tools like Mailchimp for newsletters and follow-ups.

Payment Processing:
ActBlue: Processes donations with 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction fees. Designed primarily for political campaigns, not nonprofits.
Anedot: Processes donations with a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per transaction, plus additional costs for premium features and integrations. Designed primarily for political campaigns, not nonprofits.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Processes donations with a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per transaction, plus additional costs for premium features and integrations.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
ActBlue: Credit cards and digital wallets only
Anedot: No tap-to-pay for in-person events

Credit Card Payments:
ActBlue: Supported - Processes credit card donations for campaigns and nonprofits
Anedot: Yes - Accepts all major credit and debit cards

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
ActBlue: Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options for donors
Anedot: Yes - Digital wallet payments supported

ACH / Bank Transfers:
ActBlue: Not supported - ActBlue focuses on credit card processing for political campaigns
Anedot: Yes - Bank transfers available for recurring donations

Tap to Pay App:
ActBlue: Not supported - ActBlue is web-based without mobile point-of-sale features
Anedot: No - Mobile card reader required for in-person payments

Customer Support
ActBlue: 2.1/5
Anedot: 4.7/5

Unlimited Support:
ActBlue: ActBlue support is available but may have limitations based on account type
Anedot: Anedot does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited by plan tier and business hours

Phone Support / Office Hours:
ActBlue: ActBlue offers phone support during business hours for registered organizations
Anedot: Anedot provides phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers

Webinars:
ActBlue: ActBlue offers occasional training sessions and product updates for organizations
Anedot: Anedot provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for platform users

Help Center:
ActBlue: ActBlue maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
Anedot: Anedot maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for self-service support

Email:
ActBlue: ActBlue provides email support with response times varying by issue complexity
Anedot: Anedot offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
ActBlue: Phone and email support during business hours with help center resources for Democratic campaigns
Anedot: Support access varies by plan tier with phone help limited to higher-paying subscribers