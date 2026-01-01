ActBlue and Anedot help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and email tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
ActBlue and Anedot take 3-4% in fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your supporters' gifts go directly to your mission.
📦
ActBlue and Anedot focus on donations only. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
💬
ActBlue and Anedot limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while ActBlue takes 4% per gift and Anedot charges 2.9% + $0.30. That means 100% of every donation goes directly to your cause instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no cost. Unlike Anedot, which limits phone support to higher-paying subscribers, or ActBlue's varying response times, we're here when you need us.
Yes! While ActBlue only handles political donations and Anedot requires separate software for events, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees.
With Zeffy's zero-fee model, you keep 100% of donations. If you raise $10,000, ActBlue takes $400 in fees and Anedot takes $320. That's money that could fund programs instead of platform costs.
Yes, and more. Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers. Unlike ActBlue which lacks ACH payments, we give donors flexible ways to give at zero cost to you.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
