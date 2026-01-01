Easyfundraising

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
4%
4% card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
3.95%
per contribution (standard)
$0
No fee
Platform fees
$0
No fee
$0
No fee
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
2.1
N/A

Features
2.1/5
Built for politics, not nonprofits. Steep learning curve and high fees.
N/A
Passive shopping donations only. Limited fundraising tools, requires multiple platforms.
Donations
Built for political campaigns with complex compliance features that small nonprofits don't need and can't customize
Easyfundraising focuses on passive donation collection through shopping partnerships rather than direct donation campaigns or forms.
Ticketing
ActBlue doesn't handle event ticketing - you'll need separate software for galas, workshops, or fundraising events
Easyfundraising doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer options focused on political fundraising rather than nonprofit community building
Easyfundraising doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Supporters can only raise funds through their own shopping activities.
Auctions
ActBlue doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need a separate platform to run silent auctions or live bidding events
Easyfundraising doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.
Raffles
No raffle or contest features - you'll need additional tools to run fundraising raffles or prize drawings
Easyfundraising doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need additional tools to run raffles and track ticket sales.
Online store
No online store functionality - you can't sell merchandise, branded items, or products through ActBlue
Easyfundraising partners with retailers to generate donations from purchases, but doesn't offer direct online store functionality for nonprofits.
Memberships
ActBlue doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Easyfundraising doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking focused on political campaigns. Limited customization for nonprofit donor relationships and stewardship needs.
Basic supporter tracking through shopping activity only. No comprehensive donor profiles or relationship management features.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party email platforms for newsletters and updates.
No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'd need third-party tools to communicate with supporters.
Payment Processing
Charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction. Processing fees add up quickly, especially for smaller donations from grassroots supporters.
Charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction. Processing fees add up quickly, especially for smaller donations from grassroots supporters.

Payment methods
Credit card processing only, no ACH or mobile wallets
No direct payments, only shopping-based donations
Credit Card Payments
Supported - ActBlue processes credit card donations for campaigns and 501(c)(3) nonprofits
Not supported - Easyfundraising generates donations through retailer partnerships, not direct card payments
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not clearly specified - ActBlue's website doesn't explicitly mention Apple Pay or Google Pay support
Not supported - Easyfundraising works through retailer checkout systems, not direct mobile payments
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - ActBlue focuses on credit card processing for political campaigns and nonprofits
Not supported - Easyfundraising focuses on shopping-based donations, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - ActBlue is an online donation platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
Not supported - Easyfundraising is a web-based shopping platform, not a payment processing app

Customer Support
2.1/5
N/A
Unlimited Support
ActBlue does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited by plan type
Easyfundraising does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on support tier and plan level
Phone Support / Office Hours
ActBlue provides phone support during business hours for select plan users
Easyfundraising does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for direct consultation
Webinars
ActBlue provides occasional training webinars for campaign and nonprofit users
Easyfundraising offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for fundraising best practices
Help Center
ActBlue maintains a help center with articles and guides for users
Easyfundraising maintains a comprehensive help center with FAQs, guides, and troubleshooting resources
Email
ActBlue offers email support with response times varying by issue complexity
Easyfundraising provides email support through their contact form and help desk system
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support limited by plan type, with varying response times based on issue complexity.
Support access depends on plan tier, with no phone support or direct consultation available.