ActBlue focuses on political campaigns and FundScrip uses gift card purchases for fundraising, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Act Blue VS Fund Scrip
💯
ActBlue and FundScrip take up to 4% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising effort goes toward your mission.
🧰
ActBlue only handles donations while FundScrip focuses on gift cards. Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, memberships, and more in one platform.
☎️
ActBlue limits support by account type and FundScrip restricts help based on volume. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for every nonprofit.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while ActBlue takes 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction. This means more money goes directly to your cause instead of processing fees.
Zeffy offers direct donations, events, and online stores with zero fees. FundScrip only handles gift card fundraising with limited donation options and no event management.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support for all users. ActBlue limits phone support to verified campaigns, while FundScrip gates premium support behind volume requirements.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and transactions. ActBlue takes 3.95% + $0.15 per donation, while FundScrip charges 2.5% on gift card purchases. With Zeffy, 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy offers donations, events, online stores, raffles, and membership management in one platform. ActBlue only handles donations for political campaigns, while FundScrip is limited to gift card fundraising with no event or store capabilities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
