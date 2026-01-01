Givelify

Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per donation for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 per donation for American Express
Platform fees: None (included in processing fees)
Value for money: 5.0

Features
2.1/5 - Built for politics, not nonprofits. Steep learning curve and high fees (3.95% + $0.15). 4.8/5 - Mobile-first giving with text-to-give. Easy to use, but limited features and higher per-donation costs.

Donations
ActBlue focuses on political donations with built-in compliance tools, but charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction
Givelify focuses on donations with mobile-first giving and text-to-give options. However, they charge 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, which adds up quickly for nonprofits.

Ticketing
ActBlue: No event ticketing capabilities - ActBlue is designed specifically for political fundraising, not events
Givelify doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendee registration.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
ActBlue: Limited peer-to-peer options focused on political campaigns, not general nonprofit fundraising needs
Givelify offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and the same 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fees on all donations raised.

Auctions
ActBlue: No auction capabilities - ActBlue is built exclusively for political donation processing
Givelify doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding, payments, and winner notifications.

Raffles
ActBlue: No raffle management features - platform is limited to direct political contributions only
Givelify doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need additional raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and winner selection.

Online store
ActBlue: No online store functionality - ActBlue doesn't support merchandise sales or product management
Givelify doesn't provide online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce software to sell merchandise, branded items, or other products.

Memberships
ActBlue doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Givelify doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM
ActBlue: Basic donor tracking focused on political campaigns. Limited relationship management features for ongoing nonprofit donor stewardship.
Givelify: Basic donor profiles and giving history. Limited segmentation options for targeting different supporter groups effectively.

Emails & Newsletter
ActBlue: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party email platforms for newsletters and updates.
Givelify: No built-in email marketing features. You'll need third-party tools to send newsletters and donor updates.

Payment Processing
ActBlue: Charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction. Processing fees add up quickly, especially for smaller donations from grassroots supporters.
Givelify: Charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction. Processing fees add up quickly, especially for smaller donations from grassroots supporters.

Payment methods
ActBlue: Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH or bank transfers
Givelify: Credit cards and mobile payments, missing ACH and bank transfers

Credit Card Payments
ActBlue: Supported - ActBlue processes credit card donations for political campaigns and nonprofits
Givelify: Yes - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards

Apple Pay & Google Pay
ActBlue: Supported - ActBlue offers digital wallet payment options including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Givelify: Yes - Supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile donations

ACH / Bank Transfers
ActBlue: Not supported - ActBlue focuses on credit card processing for political and nonprofit donations
Givelify: Not supported - Givelify focuses on credit card and mobile payments only

Tap to Pay App
ActBlue: Not supported - ActBlue is an online donation platform without in-person payment capabilities
Givelify: Yes - Offers mobile app for in-person tap-to-pay donations at events

Customer Support
ActBlue: 2.1/5
Givelify: 4.8/5

Unlimited Support
ActBlue does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited by plan tier
Givelify does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited to business hours and specific channels

Phone Support / Office Hours
ActBlue provides phone support during business hours for higher-tier accounts only
Givelify offers phone support during standard business hours Monday through Friday

Webinars
ActBlue provides occasional training webinars for campaign fundraising best practices
Givelify provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
ActBlue maintains a help center with articles focused on campaign and political fundraising
Givelify maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for their donation platform

Email
ActBlue offers email support with response times varying by issue complexity
Givelify offers email support during business hours with response times typically within 24-48 hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
ActBlue: Support built for political campaigns, not nonprofits — phone help limited to higher-tier accounts only
Givelify: General donation platform support — phone help restricted to business hours with limited channels