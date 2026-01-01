ActBlue and Givelify both charge fees that reduce your donations before they reach your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and campaign tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation to fund what matters most.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Act Blue VS Givelify
ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 and Givelify takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
ActBlue and Givelify only handle donations, forcing you to find separate tools for events, raffles, and merchandise. Zeffy includes everything you need.
ActBlue limits phone support to higher tiers and Givelify restricts help to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need it.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. ActBlue takes 3.95% + $0.15 per donation, while Givelify charges 2.9% + $0.30. That means more of your supporters' donations go directly to your cause instead of processing fees.
Yes! Unlike ActBlue (political-only) or Givelify (donations-only), Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, manage events, process memberships, and operate an online store - all with zero fees. You get everything in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources at no cost. ActBlue limits phone support to higher-tier accounts, while Givelify restricts help to business hours only. You get better support without paying extra fees.
With Zeffy's 100% free platform, you keep every dollar donated. If you raise $10,000, ActBlue takes $410 in fees while Givelify takes $320. That's money that could fund programs, hire staff, or expand your impact instead of going to processing fees.
Absolutely. Zeffy was built specifically for small nonprofits who need powerful tools without the high costs. Unlike ActBlue's political focus or Givelify's limited features, you get donations, events, auctions, raffles, and more - all free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
