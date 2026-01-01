ActBlue and iDonate help you collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Act Blue VS i Donate
💯
ActBlue charges 4% per gift and iDonate takes 2.9% plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
ActBlue only handles political donations and iDonate requires separate software for events and raffles. Zeffy includes everything you need.
🤝
ActBlue and iDonate offer limited business-hour support. Zeffy provides unlimited help whenever you need it, plus free training.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, platform fees, or monthly charges. ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction, while iDonate charges 2.9% + $0.30 plus monthly platform fees. More of your donations stay with your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone with real humans who understand nonprofits. ActBlue and iDonate limit support to business hours only. You get help when you need it, not just when it's convenient for them.
Yes, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform offering donations, event ticketing, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, raffles, and online stores. ActBlue and iDonate focus mainly on donations, requiring you to pay for multiple separate tools.
Zeffy is completely free with no transaction fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. ActBlue takes 4% from every gift, while iDonate charges $99 monthly plus 4% card fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Zeffy grows with you as an all-in-one platform. While ActBlue and iDonate limit you to basic donations, Zeffy includes event ticketing, memberships, auctions, raffles, and online stores at no extra cost. No need to juggle multiple expensive tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
