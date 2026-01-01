SecureGive

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
4% card fees per gift
N/A No pricing information available
Processing fees: 3.95% per contribution (standard); 3.7% + $0.23 per transaction for groups with Stripe merchant accounts
1.75% + $0.30 per transaction; Credit: 2.5% + $0.30 per transaction; Crypto/Stock: 4.00%
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees; ActBlue is free to use, though they ask donors for optional tips
N/A - None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees, no setup fees, no maintenance fees
$149/mo - Starting price for Basic plan
Value for money: 2.1
4.3

Features
Donations: Built for political campaigns with complex compliance tracking but charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction
SecureGive processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees starting at $29.
Ticketing: ActBlue doesn't provide event ticketing - designed exclusively for donation collection
SecureGive doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer options designed mainly for political fundraising, not nonprofit campaigns SecureGive doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages for your cause.
Auctions: ActBlue doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising events SecureGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles: No raffle management tools available - you'll need additional software for fundraising events SecureGive lacks raffle and contest features. You'd need additional software to run raffles and track ticket sales.
Online store: No online store functionality - focuses solely on donation processing for political causes SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: ActBlue doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
SecureGive offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking focused on political compliance. Limited relationship management features for ongoing donor engagement.
Basic donor tracking with standard reporting features. Lacks advanced donor segmentation, engagement scoring, or comprehensive relationship management tools.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software for communications.
Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns.
Payment Processing: Processes donations with 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction fees. Built specifically for Democratic campaigns and causes.
Processes donations with 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction fees. Built specifically for Democratic campaigns and causes.

Payment methods
Credit and debit cards only, no digital wallets or ACH
Basic credit card processing, missing modern options
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with 3.95% processing fee
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet support not mentioned on their nonprofit platform
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card entry methods
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - ActBlue only processes credit card and debit card payments
Not supported - SecureGive focuses on credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - ActBlue is web-based only, no mobile tap-to-pay functionality
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
2.1/5
4.3/5 Unlimited Support: ActBlue does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited during high-volume periods
SecureGive limits support to business hours and may have response time delays during peak periods Phone Support / Office Hours: ActBlue provides phone support during business hours, primarily for campaigns and larger organizations
SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours for technical assistance
Webinars: ActBlue provides occasional training sessions and webinars for campaign fundraising best practices
SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates
Help Center: ActBlue maintains a help center with articles focused on campaign fundraising and compliance
SecureGive maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for donors and nonprofits
Email: ActBlue offers email support with response times that can vary during peak periods
SecureGive offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during business hours, focused on campaign fundraising with limited availability during peak periods
Business hours phone and email support with response delays during peak periods, designed for general nonprofit needs