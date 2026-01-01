Vanco

Pricing

2.90% + $0.45
GROW debit/credit card fees per transaction; other card and ACH rates vary by plan.

$0
No setup, contract, or cancellation fees.

$0/month
No monthly fee for the GROW plan; other products and services have additional monthly costs.

Value for money: 4.5

Features

2.1/5
Built for politics. Steep learning curve and missing core nonprofit tools like ticketing and memberships.

4.1/5
Easier to use but requires separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and e-commerce. Recurring fees add up.

Donations
Built for political campaigns with complex compliance features that small nonprofits don't need
Vanco processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional monthly fees for some features.

Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - ActBlue only handles donation processing
Vanco doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer options focused on political fundraising, not nonprofit community building
Vanco doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns. Auctions
ActBlue doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need a separate platform to run fundraising auctions
Vanco doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.

Raffles
No raffle or lottery features available - you'll need additional tools for these fundraisers
Vanco doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual payment processing.

Online store
No online store functionality - can't sell merchandise or products through ActBlue
Vanco doesn't provide e-commerce or online store functionality. You'd need separate software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships
ActBlue doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Vanco offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management features like member portals or tiered benefits tracking

Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking focused on political compliance. Limited relationship management features for ongoing donor engagement.
Basic donor tracking and reporting included, but limited segmentation options and no advanced donor journey mapping or engagement scoring

Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software for communications.
No built-in email marketing tools - requires integration with third-party services like Mailchimp for donor communication and newsletters

Payment Processing
Processes donations with 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction fees. Built specifically for Democratic campaigns and causes.
Processes donations with 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction fees. Built specifically for Democratic campaigns and causes.

Payment methods

Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or in-person options
Credit cards, digital wallets, ACH, and mobile payments

Credit Card Payments
Supported - ActBlue processes credit card donations with fees passed to donors or organizations
Yes - Vanco accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - ActBlue accepts digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Yes - Vanco supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile donations

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - ActBlue focuses on credit card processing for political and nonprofit donations
Yes - Vanco supports ACH bank transfers for recurring donations and one-time gifts

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - ActBlue is web-based and doesn't offer mobile point-of-sale solutions
Yes - Vanco offers mobile card readers and tap-to-pay functionality through their mobile app

Customer Support

2.1/5

4.1/5

Unlimited Support
ActBlue does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited during high-volume periods
Vanco's support is limited by business hours and support tier levels, not unlimited access

Phone Support / Office Hours
ActBlue provides phone support during business hours for urgent campaign needs
Vanco offers phone support during standard business hours Monday through Friday

Webinars
ActBlue provides occasional training sessions and educational webinars for campaign teams
Vanco provides training webinars and educational sessions for payment processing and donor management

Help Center
ActBlue maintains a help center with articles and guides focused on campaign fundraising
Vanco maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for their payment solutions

Email
ActBlue offers email support with response times that can vary during peak periods
Vanco offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours, with limited availability during peak campaign periods
Business hours phone and email support, with access levels varying by payment processing plan