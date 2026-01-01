AirAuctioneer and Auction Frogs help you run online auctions, but their fees can take a big bite out of your fundraising results. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Airauctioneer VS Auction Frogs
💰
Airauctioneer charges $1.25 per item plus card fees, while Auction Frogs costs $395+ per event. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every winning bid goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Airauctioneer and Auction Frogs only handle auctions. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform built for nonprofits.
🤝
Airauctioneer and Auction Frogs offer limited email support during business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofit fundraising.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising beyond just auctions - donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships all in one platform. Plus, you keep 100% of funds raised with zero platform fees, unlike auction platforms that charge per item or event fees.
Auction platforms charge $1.25+ per item or $395+ per event plus card processing fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission of keeping fundraising free for nonprofits.
Yes! While auction platforms only handle bidding events, Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores. You get a complete fundraising toolkit instead of just auction functionality.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through email, live chat, and our help center at no extra cost. Auction platforms often limit support to business hours or charge extra for phone assistance, leaving you stuck when issues arise during events.
Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method and charge per item or event. Zeffy gives you auctions plus donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships - all with zero platform fees so you can diversify revenue year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript