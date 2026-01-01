AirAuctioneer and GalaBid help you run silent auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Airauctioneer VS Galabid
💰
Airauctioneer charges $1.25 per item plus card fees, while Galabid takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Airauctioneer and Galabid only handle auctions. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all without fees.
🛟
Airauctioneer and Galabid limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed whenever questions arise.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support at no extra cost. Unlike Airauctioneer and Galabid's limited business-hour support, our team helps you succeed without charging fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
With Zeffy, you never outgrow your platform. Start with auctions, then add donations, ticketing, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns as your nonprofit grows. No need to switch platforms or pay multiple vendors.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools including auctions, donations, ticketing, and more. Unlike Airauctioneer ($1.25 per item + fees) or Galabid (5% + fees), you keep every dollar raised. Plus, you get a complete fundraising platform, not just auction tools.
Yes! While Airauctioneer and Galabid only focus on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite. Run auctions, collect donations, sell tickets, manage memberships, and process payments all in one platform without switching between tools.
With Zeffy's zero-fee model, you keep 100% of funds raised. If you raise $10,000 through auctions, you'd pay $125+ with Airauctioneer or $500+ with Galabid. That money stays with your mission instead of going to platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript