Anedot and CanadaHelps both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot VS Canadahelps
Anedot charges 2.9% + 30¢ and CanadaHelps takes up to 4% + 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Anedot and CanadaHelps only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores at no extra cost.
Anedot and CanadaHelps limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization, no matter your size.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat during business hours at no extra cost. Unlike Anedot which limits support by subscription tier, every Zeffy user gets the same level of help regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH transfers with zero processing fees. While Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ and CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% per gift, you keep 100% of every donation with Zeffy.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Anedot takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $10. With Zeffy, 100% of every donation goes directly to your cause, not to processing fees.
Unlike CanadaHelps which charges 2.9-4% + $0.30 per donation, Zeffy operates completely fee-free. Your donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but your nonprofit keeps every dollar donated.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations, events, memberships, and online stores. While competitors like Anedot and CanadaHelps take a percentage of every gift, we keep fundraising simple and cost-free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
