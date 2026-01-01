Anedot and Cheddar Up both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot VS Cheddar Up
💯
Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and Cheddar Up takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🧰
Anedot lacks auctions and raffles while Cheddar Up has no peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes everything your nonprofit needs in one platform.
☎️
Anedot and Cheddar Up limit support to business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every gift. That means more money goes directly to your cause instead of processing fees.
Unlike Cheddar Up's basic collection forms, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools including donor management, tax receipts, and peer-to-peer campaigns at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive resources without restricting access by plan level, unlike competitors who limit support to business hours only.
Zeffy operates on zero fees, meaning 100% of donations reach your mission. Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per gift, which can cost thousands annually. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to keep Zeffy running.
While Cheddar Up charges card fees plus monthly fees, Zeffy costs nothing. You get complete nonprofit tools including donor management, tax receipts, and fundraising campaigns without any platform costs eating into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
