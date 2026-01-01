Anedot and Fundraise Up both offer donation tools for nonprofits, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities — customizable forms, recurring giving, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Anedot VS Fundraise Up
Anedot charges $10+ monthly fees plus 3.3% transaction costs. Fundraise Up adds subscription fees on top of processing. Zeffy charges zero platform fees.
Anedot lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Fundraise Up missing auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Anedot and Fundraise Up limit support by plan level with business-hour restrictions. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support for everyone.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. While Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per gift and Fundraise Up gates support behind expensive tiers, Zeffy keeps every dollar donors give for your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email, phone, and chat support to all users at no cost. Unlike Fundraise Up which restricts phone support to higher-tier plans or Anedot's limited business-hour support, we're here when you need us most.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores - all in one platform. Unlike Anedot and Fundraise Up which require multiple tools, Zeffy covers everything your nonprofit needs.
With Anedot's 3.3% + 30¢ fees and Fundraise Up's 4% platform fees, a $10,000 fundraising goal costs you $330-400 in fees. Zeffy keeps that money for your mission instead, funded by donors' optional contributions.
Zeffy makes switching simple with data import tools and migration support. Unlike competitors that lock you into expensive contracts, we help you move your donor information seamlessly at no cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
