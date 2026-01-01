Anedot charges processing fees and FundScrip takes a percentage of every gift card purchase. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Anedot VS Fund Scrip
Anedot and FundScrip take fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Anedot and FundScrip require multiple platforms for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one system.
Anedot and FundScrip limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited help whenever you need it, not just 9-to-5.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift reaches your cause. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from each donation, which adds up quickly. Plus, Zeffy includes unlimited support and features like event ticketing and online stores at no extra cost.
While FundScrip focuses only on gift card fundraising, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform with donations, events, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one place with zero fees, instead of managing multiple tools.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. You also get unlimited support, built-in CRM, email marketing, and event management without paying extra.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so every dollar goes to your cause. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ per gift, and FundScrip charges 2.5% on gift card sales. With Zeffy, a $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and built-in email marketing. Anedot and FundScrip require multiple tools for these features, creating extra costs and complexity.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
