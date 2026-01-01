Anedot and GiveWP both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per gift and GiveWP takes 2.9% + 30¢ plus gateway fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
While Anedot lacks auctions and raffles and GiveWP requires multiple plugins, Zeffy includes everything in one platform that works right out of the box.
Anedot limits support by plan tier and GiveWP offers no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help you succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and GiveWP charges 2.9% + 30¢ plus gateway fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost. Anedot limits support by subscription tier, and GiveWP only provides WordPress-focused email support with no phone help. You get better support without paying extra fees.
Yes, Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores in one platform at zero cost. Anedot and GiveWP lack many features like auctions and raffles, forcing you to pay for multiple separate tools.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation, and GiveWP charges 2% plus card processing fees. On a $1,000 donation, you'd pay $63 to Anedot or $59 to GiveWP, but keep the full $1,000 with Zeffy.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, and online stores at no cost. Anedot and GiveWP lack these features, forcing you to buy separate tools. With Zeffy, you get everything in one platform without paying multiple vendors.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
