Anedot and iDonate both offer donation tools for nonprofits, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities — online giving forms, recurring donations, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Anedot and iDonate charge 3.3% + 30¢ on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your mission.
💬
Anedot and iDonate limit support to business hours with response delays. Zeffy offers unlimited email and chat support whenever you need help.
🧩
Anedot and iDonate only handle donations, forcing you to use multiple platforms. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships at no cost.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no transaction fees. While Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and iDonate takes processing fees from every gift, Zeffy keeps your full donation amount. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it, not just during business hours. While Anedot and iDonate limit phone and email support to standard business hours, our team is available to help your nonprofit succeed around the clock at no extra cost.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. Anedot and iDonate focus mainly on donations and require separate platforms for events, merchandise sales, and other fundraising activities.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every donation, while iDonate charges $99 monthly plus 4% per gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it, including setup help and ongoing assistance. Unlike Anedot and iDonate who limit support to business hours, our team helps nonprofits succeed around the clock at no extra cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
