Anedot and RebelGive both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot VS Rebel Give
🎟️
Anedot and RebelGive take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Anedot and RebelGive only handle donations, forcing you to use separate tools for raffles, auctions, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one place.
🤝
Anedot and RebelGive limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever your campaign needs help.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every donation, while RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform. Anedot and RebelGive lack these features, forcing you to pay for multiple tools.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and RebelGive has processing fees. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause, not to platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no cost. Anedot limits support to business hours with potential delays, while RebelGive restricts phone support to premium plans only.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores at no extra cost. Anedot and RebelGive lack these features, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms to run complete campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
