Anedot and SecureGive both charge fees that reduce your donations — Anedot takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while SecureGive charges 2.9% + $0.30 plus monthly fees. Zeffy covers all donation processing costs so you keep 100% of every gift, with the same professional tools for online giving, donor management, and campaign tracking.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot VS Secure Give
Anedot and SecureGive charge 2.9-3.3% plus fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
While Anedot and SecureGive require separate platforms for auctions, raffles, and ticketing, Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising.
Unlike Anedot and SecureGive's limited business-hour support, Zeffy offers unlimited help whenever your team needs assistance with campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation, which adds up quickly and reduces your impact.
Unlike SecureGive, Zeffy offers unlimited support and doesn't charge processing fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all at zero cost. Both competitors charge fees and require separate platforms for these fundraising activities.
With Anedot's 3.3% + 30¢ fees, a $10,000 monthly donation total costs you $360 in fees. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations for your mission, saving you thousands annually.
SecureGive charges $149 monthly plus processing fees, costing over $1,800 yearly before donations. Zeffy offers the same features at zero cost with unlimited support.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
