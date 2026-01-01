SecureGive

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
3.3% + 30¢ card fees per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees
Anedot: 3.3% + $0.30 - Discounted 501(c)(3) rates; higher standard rates and different fees for ACH and Bitcoin.
SecureGive: 1.75% + $0.30 per transaction for debit; higher fees apply to credit, crypto, and stock gifts.
Platform fees
Anedot: $0 - No platform fees
SecureGive: N/A - None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees
Monthly fees
Anedot: $0/month - No contracts or other monthly charges.
SecureGive: $149/mo - Starting price for Basic plan; Premium and Enterprise plans cost more.
Value for money
Anedot: 4.7
SecureGive: 4.3

Features
Anedot: 4.7/5 - Solid donation platform. Needs separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and email marketing. SecureGive: 4.3/5 - Basic giving tools. SecureGive: 4.3/5 - Basic giving tools. Higher fees and limited features require multiple integrations.
Donations
Anedot: Anedot offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, donor management tools, and basic reporting features for tracking contributions.
SecureGive: SecureGive offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
Anedot: Anedot does not provide event ticketing functionality - organizations need separate platforms to sell tickets for fundraising events.
SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't provide event ticketing. SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendee lists.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Anedot: Anedot offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create personal fundraising pages and campaigns on behalf of organizations.
SecureGive: SecureGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization and higher fees that eat into campaign proceeds.
Auctions
Anedot: Anedot does not provide auction management features - organizations need separate platforms to run silent or live auctions for fundraising.
SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't support auction functionality. SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bids and payments.
Raffles
Anedot: Anedot lacks built-in raffle management tools - nonprofits must use third-party solutions to run raffles and prize drawings.
SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't support raffle functionality. SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle tools and manual processes to track entries and winners.
Online store
Anedot: Anedot does not include e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise, branded items, or other products to support fundraising efforts.
SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce features. SecureGive: SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Anedot: Anedot doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. Anedot: Anedot doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party platforms or manage memberships manually outside the system.
SecureGive: SecureGive offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications.
Donor Management/CRM
Anedot: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Anedot: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor engagement tools for building stronger relationships.
SecureGive: Basic donor tracking with donation history and contact information, but missing advanced segmentation, donor journey mapping, and relationship management features.
Emails & Newsletter
Anedot: No native email marketing features. Anedot: No native email marketing features. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email tools like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for newsletters.
SecureGive: Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. SecureGive: Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns.
Payment Processing
Anedot: Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional payment methods may have higher rates, increasing your overall processing costs.
SecureGive: Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). SecureGive: Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional payment methods may have higher rates, increasing your overall processing costs.

Payment methods
Anedot: Credit cards, digital wallets, ACH, mobile app
SecureGive: Credit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers
Credit Card Payments
Anedot: Yes - Processes all major credit cards with competitive rates
SecureGive: Yes - accepts all major credit and debit cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Anedot: Yes - Supports digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
SecureGive: Yes - digital wallet payments supported
ACH / Bank Transfers
Anedot: Yes - Accepts bank transfers and ACH payments for lower processing fees
SecureGive: Yes - bank transfers available for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Anedot: Yes - Offers mobile app for in-person donations and event check-ins
SecureGive: Not specified - mobile payment options available but tap-to-pay unclear

Customer Support
Anedot: 4.7/5
SecureGive: 4.3/5
Unlimited Support
Anedot: Unlimited Support
Anedot: Anedot limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority assistance
SecureGive: SecureGive limits support to business hours and may have response time delays during peak periods
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
Anedot: Anedot offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers
SecureGive: SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours for technical assistance
Webinars Webinars
Anedot: Anedot offers occasional training webinars and product demos for their donation platform users
SecureGive: SecureGive offers occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates
Help Center
Anedot: Help Center
Anedot: Anedot maintains a knowledge base with articles covering donation setup and campaign management
SecureGive: SecureGive maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for common tasks
Email
Anedot: Email
Anedot: Anedot provides email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier
SecureGive: SecureGive provides email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Anedot: Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Anedot: Support access depends on plan — priority help for higher-tier subscribers only
SecureGive: Business hours only support with potential delays during busy periods