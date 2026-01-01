Anedot VS Totalgiving

Totalgiving

Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
3.3% + 30¢
3.3% + 30¢ card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
3.3% + $0.30
501(c)(3) plan – pricing varies by payment method and plan.
1.4% + 20p
Payment provider fees paid directly to provider; pricing varies by payment method.
Platform fees
$0
no platform fees
0%
TotalGiving charges no platform fees
Monthly fees
$0/month
no contracts, no hidden fees, no setup fees, no integration fees
£0
No monthly fees
Value for money
4.7
N/A

Features
4.7/5
Solid donation processing, but requires add-ons for events and email.
N/A
Basic donor tools with outdated interface; needs separate software for ticketing and store.
Donations
Anedot offers donation processing with customizable forms and recurring giving options, but charges processing fees on every transaction which can add up quickly for nonprofits on tight budgets.
Totalgiving offers donation processing with standard payment processing fees. Their platform focuses on recurring giving and donor management for donation campaigns. Ticketing
Anedot does not provide event ticketing functionality - you'll need to use a separate platform for selling event tickets, creating extra work and additional costs.
Totalgiving doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for fundraising events or programs. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Anedot offers peer-to-peer fundraising features that let supporters create their own fundraising pages, though setup can be complex for smaller organizations.
Totalgiving offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that let supporters create their own fundraising pages and campaigns to raise money for your cause.
Auctions
Anedot does not provide auction management features - you'll need a different platform to run silent auctions or other auction-style fundraising events.
ActiveCampaign doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to follow up with bidders via email. Raffles
Anedot lacks built-in raffle management tools, so you'll need to find and pay for another service to run your fundraising raffles and drawings.
Totalgiving doesn't support raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings. Online store
Anedot doesn't include e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products, requiring you to manage a separate online store platform.
Totalgiving doesn't provide e-commerce or online store capabilities. You'd need separate software to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit. Memberships
Limited membership tools - basic recurring donation setup without dedicated membership management features
Totalgiving offers basic membership management with recurring payment setup, but lacks advanced member communication tools and automated renewal reminders that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking and reporting - lacks advanced segmentation and relationship management tools
Provides donor tracking and basic reporting features, but the interface can feel outdated and lacks the modern donor engagement tools that help build lasting relationships.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing - requires third-party integrations for donor communication and newsletters
Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter creation or donor communication campaigns. Payment Processing
Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact
Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and bank transfers
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or ACH
Credit Card Payments
Yes - Anedot accepts all major credit and debit cards
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors or nonprofits
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - Anedot supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for donations
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card entry methods
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - Anedot supports ACH bank transfers for donations
Not supported - Totalgiving focuses on credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App
No - Anedot does not offer a tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.7/5
N/A Unlimited Support
Anedot limits support to business hours with response delays
Totalgiving provides limited support hours with response times varying by plan level Phone Support / Office Hours
Anedot offers phone support during standard business hours only
Totalgiving offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users Webinars
Anedot offers occasional training webinars for platform features
Totalgiving provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Help Center
Anedot maintains a help center with articles and setup guides Totalgiving maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for donation platform setup
Email
Anedot provides email support during business hours for all users Totalgiving offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with response delays for all users
Support access varies by plan level with phone help limited to premium users