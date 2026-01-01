Anedot VS Vanco

Anedot and Vanco both offer donation tools for nonprofits, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities — online giving, donor management, and fundraising tools — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot and Vanco charge 2.9-3.3% plus fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Anedot and Vanco limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
Anedot and Vanco only handle donations, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and memberships at no extra cost.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ and Vanco takes 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat during business hours. Unlike Anedot and Vanco who limit support to business hours only, we're here when you need us most without charging extra for better service levels.
Yes. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform. Anedot and Vanco focus mainly on donations, requiring you to pay for multiple tools to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy helps you import your donor data seamlessly. Unlike platforms that lock you in with complex export processes, we make switching simple so you can start saving on fees immediately without losing your donor relationships.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. While Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ and Vanco takes 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
