AngeLink VS Chuffed

AngeLink and Chuffed help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
AngeLink charges 5% platform fees and Chuffed takes cuts from donations. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
AngeLink and Chuffed only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
☎️
AngeLink offers limited support with delays and Chuffed lacks phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited email, chat, and phone support at no extra cost.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so you keep 100% of donations. AngeLink takes 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, while Chuffed reduces your total with their platform fees. More money stays with your cause.
Your donors become part of your ongoing supporter base with built-in donor management tools. AngeLink and Chuffed end when campaigns close, but Zeffy helps you build lasting relationships for future fundraising.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while AngeLink charges 5% platform fees and Chuffed reduces your total with their fees. You keep every dollar raised for your mission instead of losing funds to platform costs.
Yes. While AngeLink and Chuffed only do crowdfunding, Zeffy provides ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. You get everything in one platform without needing multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. AngeLink offers limited support with delays, and Chuffed doesn't provide phone support. You get the help you need when you need it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
