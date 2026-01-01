AngeLink VS Classy

AngeLink and Classy both offer crowdfunding tools, but their fees can take a significant cut from every donation. Zeffy gives you everything you need to run successful crowdfunding campaigns — donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🛡️
AngeLink and Classy charge 2.9-3% plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
🧰
AngeLink lacks auctions and ticketing while Classy missing raffles and stores. Zeffy includes everything from donation forms to event management.
🤝
AngeLink offers limited support and Classy restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit at no extra cost.
With Zeffy's 100% free platform, you keep every dollar donated. Crowdfunding platforms like AngeLink and Classy charge 2.9-3% plus fees, meaning a $1,000 donation costs you $30-60 in platform fees alone.
Yes, Zeffy includes event ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and membership management in one platform. Crowdfunding platforms typically require separate tools for these features, adding complexity and costs.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9-3% plus fees on every donation. That means more money goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools including events, memberships, and donor management - all at zero cost to your organization.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic crowdfunding with event ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and membership management - features that crowdfunding platforms often lack or charge extra for.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
