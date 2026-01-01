AngeLink and CrowdRise help you crowdfund for your cause, but they take fees from every donation. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS CrowdRise
💯
AngeLink and CrowdRise charge 2.9% and 2.2% respectively on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your supporters' gifts go directly to your mission.
🧰
AngeLink and CrowdRise focus only on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management all in one platform.
☎️
AngeLink and CrowdRise offer limited support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofit fundraising.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus complete fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management. Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.2-2.9% fees and lack nonprofit-specific features.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, while CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees. For a $1,000 campaign, you'd lose $29-50 to fees with other platforms but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit fundraising beyond basic crowdfunding. You can run auctions, raffles, sell event tickets, manage memberships, process recurring donations, and track donors - all in one platform. Crowdfunding sites only handle basic campaign donations.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits. You get live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help whenever you need it. AngeLink and CrowdRise offer limited support with delays during busy times and no phone access.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit work. Zeffy handles your complete fundraising needs - from campaigns to events, memberships, and donor relationships - all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
