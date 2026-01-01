AngeLink and Givealittle help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge transaction fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS Givealittle
💸
AngeLink takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift while Givealittle charges 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🎪
AngeLink and Givealittle focus on crowdfunding campaigns but lack raffles, auctions, and event ticketing. Zeffy offers all fundraising tools in one place.
☎️
AngeLink and Givealittle provide limited help center resources and basic email support. Zeffy offers unlimited live chat, phone calls, and dedicated onboarding.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive fundraising tools, and donor management in one place. Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9-5% fees and lack nonprofit-specific features like tax receipts and donor CRM.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees with optional donor contributions. AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, while Givealittle takes 5% plus card fees. For a $10,000 campaign, you'd save $290-500 with Zeffy while getting better nonprofit tools.
No. Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns without ongoing donor management, event ticketing, or membership features. Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit solution with CRM, events, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated training. AngeLink only provides limited business hours support, while Givealittle offers basic email help without phone access or unlimited assistance.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not sustainable nonprofit growth. Zeffy provides zero-fee donor management, event ticketing, membership tools, and online stores that help you build lasting relationships and diversify revenue streams.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
