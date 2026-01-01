AngeLink and GiveSendGo help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your nonprofit.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS GiveSendGo
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ and GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
AngeLink and GiveSendGo focus on basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
AngeLink provides limited support with delays and GiveSendGo offers basic email help. Zeffy gives unlimited support with real people who answer.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get comprehensive fundraising tools including events, memberships, and donor management with zero platform fees. Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.7-2.9% plus 30¢ per donation and lack essential nonprofit features.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while crowdfunding platforms take 2.7-2.9% plus 30¢ per donation. For a $10,000 fundraising goal, you'd pay $270-290 in fees elsewhere. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
No. Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns without ongoing donor management, event ticketing, or membership features. Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit solution including CRM, recurring donations, event management, and detailed reporting in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated training resources. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support with response delays and basic help centers. You get real help when you need it, not automated responses.
Crowdfunding platforms are designed for one-time campaigns, not sustainable nonprofit growth. Zeffy offers zero fees, comprehensive donor management, recurring giving, and event tools. Build lasting relationships with supporters instead of just running isolated campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
