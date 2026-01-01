AngeLink and GoFundMe help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your nonprofit.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS GoFundMe
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ and GoFundMe takes 3% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
AngeLink and GoFundMe only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, events, memberships, and online stores all in one place.
AngeLink offers limited support and GoFundMe lacks phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all donations. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take 2.9-3% plus processing fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations while offering nonprofit-specific tools like donor management, event ticketing, and membership tracking.
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while GoFundMe takes 3% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but 100% of your intended donations reach your cause.
Yes. While AngeLink and GoFundMe focus mainly on crowdfunding campaigns, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, membership management, and donor CRM - all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. While AngeLink limits support by plan tier and GoFundMe lacks phone support entirely, Zeffy provides dedicated help via phone, chat, and email to ensure your fundraising success.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns. Zeffy builds lasting relationships with donor management tools, recurring giving options, and membership features. You'll track donor history, send personalized communications, and turn supporters into long-term champions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
