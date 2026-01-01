AngeLink and Schoolfundr help schools raise money through crowdfunding, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your students. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your school community.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS Schoolfundr
💰
AngeLink and Schoolfundr charge 2.9% + 30¢ on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or campaign actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
AngeLink and Schoolfundr only handle crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🤝
AngeLink and Schoolfundr offer limited business-hours support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive fundraising tools (auctions, events, memberships), and dedicated nonprofit support - all in one place.
With zero platform fees, you keep 100% of donations. AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, and Schoolfundr adds card fees to every donation. That's hundreds or thousands more for your mission.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns, Zeffy offers auctions, event ticketing, memberships, online stores, and donor management - everything your nonprofit needs to grow.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits. While AngeLink and Schoolfundr provide limited business-hours support, we're here when you need us most.
Crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns. Zeffy gives you everything - auctions, events, memberships, stores, and donor management - with zero fees so more money goes to your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript