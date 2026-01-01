Anython and Boosterthon help schools run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they take fees from every donation raised. Zeffy gives you the same campaign tools — online donation pages, participant tracking, and sponsor management — with zero fees so your school keeps 100% of every dollar donated.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anython VS Boosterthon
💯
Anython and Boosterthon take up to 46% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your P2P campaign actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Anython only handles P2P campaigns, while Boosterthon limits you to fun runs. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing in one place.
☎️
Anython limits support responses and Boosterthon only helps during campaigns. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support year-round.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. You keep every dollar raised for your cause instead of losing hundreds to transaction fees.
Boosterthon takes up to 46% in fees per gift and only focuses on fun runs. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising freedom with zero fees, plus tools for auctions, raffles, and events beyond just runs.
Yes! While Anython and Boosterthon limit you to specific campaign types, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform with donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships all in one place.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Plus, you get complete fundraising tools beyond just P2P campaigns - donations, events, auctions, and memberships all in one place.
Boosterthon charges up to 46% in fees and only handles fun runs. Zeffy gives you zero-fee fundraising for any campaign type - walks, runs, auctions, or general donations - with full control over your events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript